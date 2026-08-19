How To Get More Out Of Your Graphics Card Without Overclocking

If you go down a GPU overclocking rabbit hole before checking whether your PC is caked in dust, you might be jumping the gun. There's no shame in forgetting about PC cleaning duty, but if your machine begins struggling mid-game because layers of dust are making your hardware overheat, then it's time for some cleaning. Before attempting more advanced performance-enhancing tricks, make sure to get all the gunk out of your computer first. There's a real possibility that doing this alone will help your games run more smoothly.

Next on your to-do list should be updating your graphics card drivers. This one is fairly easy to forget about, especially if you've turned off automatic driver updates. Check your graphics card's utility tool; if the last update was months ago, that could explain why your gameplay is starting to feel like an old Flash game. You can use those same GPU app interfaces or Windows' Device Manager to update your graphics card drivers, but you can also download driver updates directly from your GPU manufacturer's website.

Regardless of whether you're rocking an Nvidia or AMD card, you can also synchronize your GPU's frame rate with your monitor's to help prevent latency and screen tearing. If you're an Nvidia user, navigate to the "Set up G-Sync" tab under the Display section of the NVIDIA Control Panel. There, you can enable G-Sync, select your preferred screen mode, and pick the monitor you want to apply those settings to. To enable the equivalent AMD feature, FreeSync, start by launching your monitor's on-screen display settings. There, enable the Adaptive Sync or FreeSync option. After that, fire up your AMD app and toggle on the AMD FreeSync option under the "Display" tab.