Here's Why Everybody Should Get This Accessory Live Streamers Swear By

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I've been streaming online in one form or another for many years. I can still remember Twitch when it was called Justin.tv, broadcasting on Mixer, and even streaming VR games on Facebook Gaming. And while I'm always experimenting with the more oddball alternative platforms to stream on, I've been in the game a long time.

One of the best tools in my streaming arsenal is the Elgato Stream Deck. Elgato, known for their video capture cards, sent me a Stream Deck when it launched back in 2017. I still daily drive that same original model all these years later. And any piece of technology that you're still using ten years after it first released probably works pretty darn well. But what's interesting about the Stream Deck is that, in all the years I've owned it, I use it for gaming the least.

The Stream Deck has become an essential piece of my daily work and home life. The device might have been built for gamers and creators, but its uses go far beyond that. So much so that I often recommend a Stream Deck or a similar device to just about anyone who uses a computer.