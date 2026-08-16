4 Movie Discovery Apps You Should Try Instead Of IMDb
Finding a movie to watch should be easier than actually watching it, but if you suffer from decision paralysis, scrolling through endless streaming services can quickly turn movie night into a doomscrolling marathon. If you want to look through the latest releases, popularity rankings, or a user's picks, there are plenty of movie discovery apps worth trying. IMDb remains one of the useful apps every movie lover should have, but other platforms provide a more curated or personalized experience.
Letterboxd and Mubi, for example, take a more community-centric and curated approach where users can discover films that might otherwise slip under their radar. Trakt and Taste.io, on the other hand, lean more heavily on your viewing history and preferences to suggest what you might enjoy next. Generally, these apps learn from what you watch, rate, save, review, or search for, then use that information to surface more titles. The difference is how they deliver their recommendations, whether it's through community-based insights, your own personal viewing data, streaming access, or editorial curation. These four apps were selected based on their movie-discovery features, overall user experience, user feedback from app stores, and discussions among movie fans online.
Letterboxd highlights user-based recommendations
If you've seen a celebrity talk about their "Four Favorites" during a red carpet interview, then you've already encountered one of the biggest influences brought by Letterboxd. The movie discovery app has become a favorite among film fans, critics, and casual viewers who want something more personal than a standard ratings database. Here, you can mark movies you've watched, rate them, like them, write reviews, or add titles to your watchlist. You can add your friends and also browse other users' profiles and lists, which can lead you to something far more interesting and personal than the best movies of all time according to IMDb.
While many users enjoy displaying their "Letterboxd Top 4" (or happily suffer from indecision) and leaving comedic reviews, the app's community-driven nature can pose a few downsides for more serious film enthusiasts. On Reddit, some users have raised concerns about questionable ratings and alleged manipulation of feedback on popular films. Still, if your main goal is to track what you watch, exchange recommendations, and discover movies through other people's tastes, Letterboxd remains one of the easiest apps to find your next movie night headliner.
Trakt provides discovery, tracking, and third-party integrations in one app
For those who want just one app to keep track of both movies and TV shows — and sync streaming platforms to seamlessly follow and update your watch progress – Trakt is a convenient option. Apart from the app helping you organize what you've watched, what you want to watch, and what you're currently following, Trakt has a more technical, systemic way of providing recommendations. Unlike Letterboxd's user-made lists or Mubi's curated picks, Trakt has a comprehensive filter to sort your discoveries. You can filter between movies and TV shows, down to the genre, runtime, decade, certification, and region.
Many users have flocked to Trakt over the years thanks to its automatic tracking features, where you can connect your streaming accounts to the app to sync watch histories and update progress tracking. The free version covers the basics, including movie and TV tracking, watchlists, and third-party syncs, while the paid VIP tier removes ads and supplies advanced viewing statistics, expanded libraries and watchlists, and syncing with more supported third-party services. Trakt may not have the same lively user community as Letterboxd, but if you prefer keeping your growing movie and TV watchlists in check, it's an app worth installing.
Taste.io helps you find new movies within your personal preferences
If you want to commit to the "dating" aspect of movie night, Taste.io takes on a similar approach to movie discovery. Basically, the app will try to get to know what films suit your fancy and give recommendations based on what you've shared. When you start using the app, movies appear one at a time, and you can rate them if you've seen them or skip ones you haven't. Once it has enough information to work with, you'll be directed to a catalog of movies considered compatible with your taste. The recommendations can change as you continue swiping through films, so you're not necessarily stuck with the same predictable list forever.
Beyond swiping through film titles, Taste.io provides some useful stats gathered from community votes that can give you a little more context about a movie. The stats can help you determine whether a movie's pacing is right for you, or if it's safe to watch with the family. The downside is that the constant swiping can become repetitive, especially once you've rated a large number of movies, but it's an interesting platform if you want to continue developing your personal movie taste.
Mubi offers both curated recommendations and streaming
Over time, Mubi has built a reputation for highlighting independent films, international cinema, classics, cult favorites, and some of the most beautiful movies ever made, which can easily get buried by mainstream releases. Unlike most movie discovery apps that rely on user recommendations or shared third-party data, Mubi already has curated lists ready to watch within the platform's streaming service you probably didn't know existed. You don't have to log in to browse the selections, but you'll need to subscribe if you want to stream the films available on the app.
Moreover, Mubi provides its own editorial take for many of its titles, and lists any accolades a certain film receives. The app's content, from recommendations to reviews, is curated by actual people who took the time to look through titles at film festivals, allowing anyone, regardless of where they're from and their ability to access cinema, to develop a more sophisticated taste in film. Your favorite mainstream movies may not appear on Mubi, but as one Reddit user says, "If you're looking to expand your horizons with international film and/or independent cinema, MUBI is definitely valuable to at least check out."