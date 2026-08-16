4 Movie Discovery Apps You Should Try Instead Of IMDb

Finding a movie to watch should be easier than actually watching it, but if you suffer from decision paralysis, scrolling through endless streaming services can quickly turn movie night into a doomscrolling marathon. If you want to look through the latest releases, popularity rankings, or a user's picks, there are plenty of movie discovery apps worth trying. IMDb remains one of the useful apps every movie lover should have, but other platforms provide a more curated or personalized experience.

Letterboxd and Mubi, for example, take a more community-centric and curated approach where users can discover films that might otherwise slip under their radar. Trakt and Taste.io, on the other hand, lean more heavily on your viewing history and preferences to suggest what you might enjoy next. Generally, these apps learn from what you watch, rate, save, review, or search for, then use that information to surface more titles. The difference is how they deliver their recommendations, whether it's through community-based insights, your own personal viewing data, streaming access, or editorial curation. These four apps were selected based on their movie-discovery features, overall user experience, user feedback from app stores, and discussions among movie fans online.