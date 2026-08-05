11 Essential Apps Every Movie Lover Should Have

One look at the sheer number of streaming services on the market will make it clear why problems like choice paralysis and high cumulative subscription fees have become so prevalent. However, these are nowhere near as frustrating as trying to individually search for a movie that has caught your eye across all the streaming apps you're subscribed to. It's a time-consuming process that may be mitigated by services like Google TV, which make a valiant effort to try and fish out the streaming application that houses the movie you're searching for. However, not everyone has access to a Google TV interface, and its search results aren't totally reliable.

A good way to overcome this problem is via JustWatch. It's one of the best free apps you might not have heard of, letting you search for the movie of choice and find a curated list of services where you can buy, rent, or stream the content in question... as long as you have a subscription. It's a simple but extremely helpful app that tracks the list of available content across pretty much every paid and free streaming service you can imagine, with only a few exceptions like YouTube TV. This is something most users can live with, and JustWatch is so useful that most people may be convinced to drop a $2.49 subscription fee to use more advanced features.

With a paid plan, you don't have to deal with any ads. The search results can also be tailored with additional filters, letting you see results based on their ratings or even their production companies. If there are movies you've already seen or have no interest in watching, you can hide them from search results to get curated, no-nonsense recommendations.