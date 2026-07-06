5 Streaming Services You Didn't Know Existed

There's always something to watch on TV. Even if Gen Z is ditching streaming for digital media, streaming platforms can still be an easy way to explore seemingly endless libraries of shows and movies. But some users may be getting tired of familiar options. If you feel like you've spent too long cycling through the same platforms over and over, it may be in your best interest to check out some streaming services you may not have known existed.

Sure, you've heard of the big names and probably even checked out others like Tubi, Crunchyroll, and Frndly, but we've put together a list of some of the more novel platforms. The internet provides plenty of streaming services worth your hard-earned cash, so why not try to find some new channels to enjoy. Though some of the selects on this list may be a bit too far out there — we're aiming for obscure, of course — those looking for something new or novel may be surprised at what they find.