5 Streaming Services You Didn't Know Existed
There's always something to watch on TV. Even if Gen Z is ditching streaming for digital media, streaming platforms can still be an easy way to explore seemingly endless libraries of shows and movies. But some users may be getting tired of familiar options. If you feel like you've spent too long cycling through the same platforms over and over, it may be in your best interest to check out some streaming services you may not have known existed.
Sure, you've heard of the big names and probably even checked out others like Tubi, Crunchyroll, and Frndly, but we've put together a list of some of the more novel platforms. The internet provides plenty of streaming services worth your hard-earned cash, so why not try to find some new channels to enjoy. Though some of the selects on this list may be a bit too far out there — we're aiming for obscure, of course — those looking for something new or novel may be surprised at what they find.
Chick-fil-A Play
You may know Chick-fil-A for its fast food and overly friendly service, but when they're not busy serving chicken sandwiches, the company is also releasing free family-friendly streaming services. Released in November 2024, Chick-fil-A Play aims to provide something for the whole crew. Marvel fans may also appreciate this trivia tidbit that the same owners of Chick-fil-A, the Cathy family, owns the Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where "WandaVision" and "Agatha All Along" were filmed.
To its credit, the company has put a noticeable amount of effort into the streaming service, especially for something that's coming from a fast-food chain. The Chick-fil-A Play app spreads itself across five categories: Watch, Listen, Play, Create, and Read. There's original video programming starring the company's cow mascots, whereas there's also audio content that's accessible for children. Parents can play games with their children, though there's also crafting videos for the kiddos — including cooking videos. Chick-fil-A even includes animated books that families can read together.
Anyone seeking streaming content meant for a family can find the apps for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and there are options for casting media to televisions. However, like other free streaming services and apps, the price is hard to beat. Users may not think of a fast-food chain when they're in the mood for something on TV, but those needing something to entertain the young ones don't have a lot to lose with this one.
VidAngel
While Chick-fil-A Play may focus on producing original content for the family, VidAngel focuses more on taking already produced content and making it acceptable to show around your kids. It connects to other popular streaming services such as Paramount+, Prime Video, and Netflix, and it strips away all of the naughty content to leave a squeaky-clean version of the movie that still technically resembles the original.
Available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, users can choose what they want to eliminate from streaming content, including profanity, violence, drugs, and more. Users are also able to remove specific scenes or words, but there are some stipulations. You're not able to censor every show and movie on a service, but VidAngel does have a library of 20,000 shows.
Though the platform now relies on interrupting streams to block certain content, it originally had a different approach. VidAngel got in trouble back in 2016 for ripping DVDs and editing them before sending them to users. The company claimed it was free from copyright laws because customers "sold" the movies back to the company, but four different studios stopped them in court. After a lengthy legal battle, pricey settlement, and subsequent relaunch, VidAngel now offers its customers a legal means of cleaning up popular movies and shows. If you're interested, you can sign up through their website, though expect to rely on AirPlay or Chromecast casting if you don't own an Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, or Roku.
Night Flight Plus
Stepping away from the family for a bit, we're going with something that may be better suited for after the children have been put to bed. Back before MTV was showing animated sci-fi shows that continuously murdered its main character, there was Night Flight — a counterculture block of programming appearing on the USA Network between 1981 and 2018. The app, released in 2016, follows in the old programming's footsteps by providing a variety of content that focuses on music, horror, and everything campy.
Night Flight does offer live TV, but its collection of films may be appealing to those who love B-movies or anything that may have been lost to time for being overly goofy. Users can catch some horror schlock with titles like "Blood Nasty" and "Ice Cream Man," or watch a movie about the origins of punk-rock with "The Decline of Western Civilization." The service also adds new content every Friday and there's never commercials.
The platform is rather unlikely to appeal to everyone, but those picking up the vibes are in for a world of exploration through the wild, wacky, and weird. Users can stream Night Flight Plus from their web browser, while the platform also offers options for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iPhones and Androids. A free trial is available for those looking to get their toes wet, but there's also $6.99 monthly and $59.99 yearly options.
The Criterion Channel
We would be remiss if we made this list without including at least one service dedicated to the movie lovers of the world. Those with a passion for film likely know about the Criterion Collection series, but they may not know about The Criterion Channel. If you're unfamiliar, the Criterion Collection has been around since 1984 and focuses on delivering "important classic and contemporary films" while ensuring they're made available just as they were meant to be seen. Now, the company is taking its services to streaming.
With over 3,000 titles available spanning a wide genre of films, the service is truly for film buffs, as movies from all over the world are available, though even casual enjoyers should still find something to enjoy. In addition to media from said Criterion Collection (alongside 1,500 films from the Janus Films' library), users also have access to 500 shorts as well as additional material that harkens back to the days of DVD features that were an overlooked gem — including trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.
This service is only available in the U.S. and Canada, but a free 7-day trial is available. If users find they're hooked, there's a $10.99 monthly subscription or it's $99.99 per year. Like others on this list, Criterion supports AirPlay and Chromecast, though it also has an extensive list of supported devices, including third-generation Rokus or newer, Apple TV 4 or newer, Xbox One consoles, Amazon Fire TVs, iPhones, and Androids.
RetroCrush
Those into anime are likely familiar with CrunchyRoll — which concluded its free plan at the end of 2025 — but those who need an animated fix still have options for streaming free content. Available since March 2020, RetroCrush can be a good source for those wanting a nostalgic jolt of anime goodness. A nice thing about it is you don't need a subscription to get started, and the platform is even known to release exclusive English content.
Along with options for watching Live TV that even includes a guide to let you know what's being streamed, users can also peruse a variety of subgenres and curated lists for television shows or movies. Title categories can give some serious Netflix tones, with selections including Y2K Dream, Magical Girl Summer, Modern Hits, and a top 10 list of what's currently popular. Naturally, users can also create their own watchlists to keep track of their content.
While there is a free option, keep in mind that it's supported by ads. However, subscriptions start at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, and there is a 7-day free trial for the premium tier. In terms of compatibility, users can access RetroCrush on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, tvOS, LG webOS, Vision, tvOS, Fire TV, and more. For those who miss nostalgic titles like "Astro Boy," "Urusei Yatsura," or even live-action classics like "Machine Girl" should see what's available on RetroCrush.