This DVD Feature Is An Overlooked Gem We're Losing In The Streaming Era

Not all streaming services have done away with special features. Consider the example of the Criterion Channel. While the Criterion Collection issues high-quality physical copies of prestige films, its streaming service caters to cinephiles who appreciate engaging with bonus content. Thus, someone who doesn't have space for physical copies of every movie they want to watch can still subscribe to this service to access extras such as interviews and audio commentary.

There are also numerous YouTube channels, accounts, and playlists offering a variety of titles with commentary tracks. However, there's no guarantee the specific title you're looking for will be available. Additionally, some bonus video content (such as featurettes and documentaries) from past DVDs and Blu-rays has been uploaded to YouTube. This won't help anyone find bonus content for new movies, but in some instances, it could offer a way to view special features from older releases.

The lack of bonus features is just one reason to reconsider streaming or buying digital movies. Even if you don't care much about supplemental features, you might, for instance, still understand that digital copies of movies often don't offer the same video quality as 4K Blu-rays. It seems others have realized this, with 4K Blu-ray sales increasing in recent years. If the physical media renaissance continues, the return of special features could be a welcome side effect.