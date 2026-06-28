This DVD Feature Is An Overlooked Gem We're Losing In The Streaming Era
The dawn of streaming seemed to usher in an age of unparalleled convenience for just about anyone who enjoys watching movies or TV shows at home. Being able to watch a title without buying or renting a physical copy theoretically saves space and allows for more spontaneous viewing choices. However, with the limits of streaming and digital downloads becoming apparent, younger generations have begun to embrace physical media once again. In so doing, they might rediscover one of the advantages of DVDs and Blu-rays that's been lost in the streaming era: special features.
DVD and Blu-ray bonus features (also known as supplemental features, special features, etc.) once took many forms. Common examples include short making-of featurettes, longer documentaries, audio commentary, and, in some cases, even games. Luckily, these features are still available to anyone who's also decided that the pros of physical media outweigh the minor benefits of digital media. In addition, there are a few official and unofficial ways to access these features via streaming services and online platforms.
What to know about this overlooked gem of the DVD and Blu-ray era in a streaming environment
Not all streaming services have done away with special features. Consider the example of the Criterion Channel. While the Criterion Collection issues high-quality physical copies of prestige films, its streaming service caters to cinephiles who appreciate engaging with bonus content. Thus, someone who doesn't have space for physical copies of every movie they want to watch can still subscribe to this service to access extras such as interviews and audio commentary.
There are also numerous YouTube channels, accounts, and playlists offering a variety of titles with commentary tracks. However, there's no guarantee the specific title you're looking for will be available. Additionally, some bonus video content (such as featurettes and documentaries) from past DVDs and Blu-rays has been uploaded to YouTube. This won't help anyone find bonus content for new movies, but in some instances, it could offer a way to view special features from older releases.
The lack of bonus features is just one reason to reconsider streaming or buying digital movies. Even if you don't care much about supplemental features, you might, for instance, still understand that digital copies of movies often don't offer the same video quality as 4K Blu-rays. It seems others have realized this, with 4K Blu-ray sales increasing in recent years. If the physical media renaissance continues, the return of special features could be a welcome side effect.