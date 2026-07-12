5 Apps That Will Make Your Morning Commute Fly By

Citymapper won't exactly make your travel experience less tedious, but it can help save time on your commute. Available in several major cities in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Asia, and Europe, Citymapper is a free journey planning mobile app that allows you to set where you want to go — including when you want to leave or arrive — and provides the various travel routes and options available, alongside specific directions on how to get there.

While you may know your usual commute route, it's particularly useful when you need to be aware of any delays or reroutes in real time to avoid cancellations and stay on time for work or school. We find that in certain cities — like London — it's more up-to-date and precise than Google Maps.

If you're on a work trip in another city, it can also be a life saver when it comes to navigating your way to and from the office (as long as the city is one the app is compatible with), as it breaks down exactly which bus or train you need to get on, where the stop is, the best section of the train to get on, and how long it may take you to walk from one train platform to another, plus walking directions. It'll even tell you the route that has air conditioning on particularly warm days.

The only drawback of Citymapper is that, while you can save journeys to your home screen so they're available offline, finding a new, unsaved route on the fly requires an internet connection.