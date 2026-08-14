New Twitch Controversy Proves One Big Thing About AI

We've seen a number of wild things regarding AI and the push that companies are making with it over the past few years. Previously we saw YouTube editing people's videos with AI despite them not asking for it. This isn't an issue that's been locked to just YouTube, either.

X (Elon Musks's revamped Twitter) has also been turning to user data to train its AI, and Musk has even come out in the past to tell SpaceX employees that it'll use the company's data to train its latest Grok AI models. And while some of these companies have been shady about how they've initiated their AI training systems, others have taken a far worse approach; like Twitch.

The latest controversy surrounding AI and a company is Twitch's decision to start training Amazon's AI models on content taken from Twitch streamers themselves. However, instead of being open about the feature, telling streamers and giving them a chance to opt-in to the training program, the company decided to make it opt-out, and started quietly training on streamers' content. And the reason Twitch did this the way that it did? Well, according to a statement made by the company's chief product officer, Mike Minton, the reason is quite simple: "If it was opt-in, nobody would opt-in." (via Kotaku)