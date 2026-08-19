4 Companies That Did Modular Phones Before Fairphone

Fairphone, which is a Netherlands-based smartphone brand, is known for selling easily repairable Android phones. Its latest phone – the Fairphone (Gen. 6) – features 12 user-replaceable parts, such as the battery, screen, speaker, and cameras, and even supports swappable lower back plate accessories. While Fairphone remains the only notable brand offering this level of modularity or repairability in 2026, it's hardly the first company to work with modular phones.

Several phone brands, from big to niche players, have tried developing modular phones over the years. While some, like Phonebloks, remained largely limited to viral concept videos, others like Motorola saw more success and actually released several "modular" phones. There have also been other smartphone brands, like Google, which spent years trying to produce a truly modular phone but never really succeeded. Here are some notable brands that did or tried to make modular phones before Fairphone, and what they achieved.