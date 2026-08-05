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Electronics company Fairphone, known for the Fairphone Gen 6, Fairbuds XL headphones, and beyond, is all about accessible, reliable tech. As the Netherlands-founded brand explains on the Fairphone website, it offers ethical products "designed with purpose and built to go the distance." Fairness and sustainability are core focuses for the business. Fairphone's 2025 Impact Report declared that its products have "More fair and recycled materials than ever," and "better conditions for more people," a reference to the 11,000-plus individuals who worked with Fairphone that year. We've heard all this before from many brands, but diving into the minutiae of a company can often tell you much more. For starters, who owns Fairphone? Is there a parent company or conglomerate? A secret, heavy-handed investor?

Fairphone is an independent Dutch-owned social enterprise, not a large corporation. It was launched in 2013 by three Amsterdam-based entrepreneurs: Bas van Abel, the former CEO, and co-founders Tessa Wernink and Miquel Ballester. Eventually, thanks to early seed capital from crowdfunding efforts and angel investors, the team was able to accelerate growth and product development. In 2025, Fairphone increased its year-over-year phone sales by 42%,https://www.ebay.com/itm/388005703628?chn=ps&mkevt=1&mkcid=2

earning over $84.3 million in annual revenue. While the smartphone market as a whole appears to be shrinking, Fairphone saw shipments surge by 116% in 2026. Given that the Fairphone Gen 6 is one of the Android smartphones with the longest software support guarantees, that's great news for the company's owners and investors.