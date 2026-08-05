Who Owns Fairphone?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Electronics company Fairphone, known for the Fairphone Gen 6, Fairbuds XL headphones, and beyond, is all about accessible, reliable tech. As the Netherlands-founded brand explains on the Fairphone website, it offers ethical products "designed with purpose and built to go the distance." Fairness and sustainability are core focuses for the business. Fairphone's 2025 Impact Report declared that its products have "More fair and recycled materials than ever," and "better conditions for more people," a reference to the 11,000-plus individuals who worked with Fairphone that year. We've heard all this before from many brands, but diving into the minutiae of a company can often tell you much more. For starters, who owns Fairphone? Is there a parent company or conglomerate? A secret, heavy-handed investor?
Fairphone is an independent Dutch-owned social enterprise, not a large corporation. It was launched in 2013 by three Amsterdam-based entrepreneurs: Bas van Abel, the former CEO, and co-founders Tessa Wernink and Miquel Ballester. Eventually, thanks to early seed capital from crowdfunding efforts and angel investors, the team was able to accelerate growth and product development. In 2025, Fairphone increased its year-over-year phone sales by 42%,https://www.ebay.com/itm/388005703628?chn=ps&mkevt=1&mkcid=2
earning over $84.3 million in annual revenue. While the smartphone market as a whole appears to be shrinking, Fairphone saw shipments surge by 116% in 2026. Given that the Fairphone Gen 6 is one of the Android smartphones with the longest software support guarantees, that's great news for the company's owners and investors.
Fairphone hails from the Netherlands and its phones are intentionally repairable
Dutch tech brand Fairphone fulfills its promise of creating tech to "fuel life, not interrupt it," through devices that boast repairability, yet are built to last. The Fairphone Gen 6 is tough — a drop-tested, IP55 rainproof device that comes with software support until 2033. If you buy one in 2026, that's seven years of software support guaranteed. You do give up some premium features like a high-end camera or bleeding-edge specs, but for many, the long-term cost tradeoff is worth it.
While we're on the subject of support, the Gen 6 and other Fairphone devices are among the Android phones with some of the best warranties, thanks to up to five years of optional protection. That means less e-waste, better tech coverage overall, and continued support, which a lot of the big-name brands don't offer. Gen 6 is also one of the best cellphone options with a removable battery, a feature that's surprisingly still on the market.
Fairphone also makes headphones — the Fairbuds XL — and earbuds with the same foundational design principles. They're built tougher, more sustainably, and also come with extended warranties and general support. They too are highly repairable and earned a certified LONGTIME label because of it. The Fairbuds XL also have decent reviews. Customers who purchased these headphones on Amazon rated them 3.8 out of 5 stars with 46 global ratings.