Major Underwater Internet Cable Damage In Australia Raises Suspicions Of Targeted Attacks

While we rely increasingly on wireless accessories, wired gadgets are generally more reliable than wireless devices — or at the very least, they provide faster data communication speeds. This logic holds true for international communication: The majority of internet traffic between continents relies on undersea cables, so when one gets damaged, people start to worry.

Earlier this week, two subsea cables that connect Australia to the rest of the world's internet experienced "shunt faults" (a short circuit caused by damaged cable insulation). The CEO of the company that manages these cables, Subco, posted on LinkedIn that the cables were "in close proximity to each other," and the faults happened within a short time span. Despite being a sovereign nation, Australia's economy is heavily dependent on its ability to connect to the rest of the internet — just like every other country in the world — and any disruption could prove catastrophic. While Australia's internet flows in and out of 16 underwater cables, the circumstances behind the damage were highly suspicious.

Around the time of the shunt faults, Subco detected "some suspicious/coincidental activity from a vessel." This information has fueled the theory that the damage was intentional, possibly terroristically so. Dr. David Brewster, senior researcher at the National Security College at the Australian National University, has cited similar attacks over the past four years as credence for the claim. He doesn't know who sliced the cables, or if anyone did, but he did say that, like with the prior cable attacks, countries such as Russia or China would be the most likely suspects.