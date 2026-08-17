How To Enable Schooltime On Your Kid's Apple Watch

With watchOS 7, Apple introduced Family Setup (now Apple Watch For Your Kids), which was a way to make it easier for adults to better communicate, look at health and fitness, and protect the privacy of their kids or older family members without an iPhone. At the time, Apple promoted it as a way that kids could "... connect with family and friends through phone calls and Messages, stay motivated with personalized Activity Goals, and express their creativity through custom Memoji." Alongside this feature, Apple also added Schooltime, which is a way to prevent the kid from checking their notifications while on school time, and it can easily be activated by the parent's phone.

While one could say Apple created a solution for a problem kids without phones didn't have, the company also promotes it as a less addictive solution to a phone, as the watch's capabilities are more limited. With watchOS 26, you can enable Schooltime both for your kid or independently on your kid's iPhone — even though, in that case, they're the ones controlling the functionality. Apple says that the Schooltime feature also allows kids to deactivate it in case of an emergency or if they need to check a message. In those cases, parents receive a message whenever Schooltime is briefly paused, and once the kid lowers their wrist, it's activated again. That said, here's how to set up an Apple Watch for a kid and have Schooltime on.