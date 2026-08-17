Not LG, Not Samsung: This TV Brand Is Getting Dolby Vision 2 Support

If you feel like you're well-versed in understanding the existing HDR formats, you have a new one to learn. Dolby Laboratories' Dolby Vision 2 improves existing Dolby Vision content with smarter picture processing, while introducing a new format standard with enhanced brightness, contrast, motion, and scene-aware optimization. The new format became available to owners of certain television models in early August. Some existing televisions will be able to begin using the new HDR format through firmware upgrades, starting with Hisense TVs.

You might expect popular high-end television brands like Samsung and LG to be among the first to jump into the Dolby Vision 2 (DV2) pool. After all, these two brands consistently lead rankings of the best smart TVs. However, neither brand is receiving firmware upgrades for Dolby Vision 2 in the immediate future. Instead, Hisense TV owners in North America, Europe, and the Pacific region of Asia will receive the upgrades first. Many of the firmware upgrades will be completed by the end of August, while all of them should be finished by the end of September.

The Hisense television models receiving the firmware upgrade first include the UX, UR9, U7, and U7 Pro models. These televisions operate using Google TV or VIDAA OS platforms and include the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chipset, which offers support for DV2. It's expected that DV2 will come included on other brands and models of televisions in the near future, including selected models from TCL and Philips before the end of 2026, but no official announcements have been made beyond the Hisense TVs.