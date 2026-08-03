A New LG TV Picture Mode Could Be A Major Upgrade For OLED Users
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One of the best things about owning a smart TV is the ability to add features through firmware updates. All manufacturers take advantage of these internet-connected patches, and LG just made headlines for an update it's building in partnership with Prime Video. By the end of July, a new picture format will roll out called Creator Original, available for three of LG's OLED TVs released in 2026: the LG C6, G6, and W6 Series. Interestingly, both parties also built the launch of Creator Original around the forthcoming Prime Video release of "Masters of the Universe."
The idea behind Creator Original is similar to Filmmaker Mode, a preset you'll find on numerous TVs that disables most picture processing. This allows the TV to hone in on the visuals that the media creators intended for you to see. With Creator Original, picture processing is still enabled, but the maker's visual intent remains prioritized. Everything from color balance and shadow details to motion handling and noise reduction is implemented based on a creator's input. While "Master of the Universe" may not be the first movie every LG TV owner wants to watch, we're hoping Creator Original pans out so that Amazon applies the specialized format to many of its library's movies and TV shows.
Creator Original vs. Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby Vision 2 Max
In comparison, Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby Vision 2 Max are due to arrive by year's end. It could be the case that LG's push for the Creator Original format may have something to do with Dolby's new and improved HDR formats. Diving a bit deeper, one of the new features baked into Dolby Vision 2 is called Precision Black, which guarantees near-black detail in darkly lit scenes without losing image contrast and detail. That sounds a little like shadow detail preservation, a feature of LG's Creator Original format.
Dolby Vision 2 Max is aimed at the premium TV marketplace, and when the new standard rolls out, it'll allow creatives to add motion interpolation (smoothing) to movies and TV shows, both on a scene-by-scene or frame-by-frame basis. Remember when we mentioned that LG's Creator Original standard is going to tackle motion handling and noise reduction? We get it: one needs to remain competitive, and it looks like LG is thinking ahead of the game.
Quite frankly, we're proud of LG, a long-standing OLED TV manufacturer, for going above and beyond. It's been a minute since smart TV features received the spotlight until this "Masters" collaboration with Prime Video. One of the only headlines for internet-connected TV tech was how full of ads these user interfaces are. It's progress across the board, friends.