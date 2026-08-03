A New LG TV Picture Mode Could Be A Major Upgrade For OLED Users

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One of the best things about owning a smart TV is the ability to add features through firmware updates. All manufacturers take advantage of these internet-connected patches, and LG just made headlines for an update it's building in partnership with Prime Video. By the end of July, a new picture format will roll out called Creator Original, available for three of LG's OLED TVs released in 2026: the LG C6, G6, and W6 Series. Interestingly, both parties also built the launch of Creator Original around the forthcoming Prime Video release of "Masters of the Universe."

The idea behind Creator Original is similar to Filmmaker Mode, a preset you'll find on numerous TVs that disables most picture processing. This allows the TV to hone in on the visuals that the media creators intended for you to see. With Creator Original, picture processing is still enabled, but the maker's visual intent remains prioritized. Everything from color balance and shadow details to motion handling and noise reduction is implemented based on a creator's input. While "Master of the Universe" may not be the first movie every LG TV owner wants to watch, we're hoping Creator Original pans out so that Amazon applies the specialized format to many of its library's movies and TV shows.