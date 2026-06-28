5 Of The Best OLED TVs You Can Buy In 2026 (So Far)

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We're all about giving consumer tech advice here at BGR, and one nugget of wisdom we enjoy imparting is just how fantastic OLED TVs are. The "cutting-edge" picture tech for many 2026 sets is RGB Mini LED, but even the best local dimming can't replicate the perfect black levels you'll get with an OLED screen. Not to mention that, when it comes to overall brightness, many OLED TVs nowadays can go toe-to-toe with leading LED models.

Three of the biggest TV companies on the market are LG, Samsung, and Sony, and they all make exceptional OLED sets. But when shopping for a new TV, we know how difficult it can be to distinguish this year's flagships from last year's midrange options. That's where we come in, and our roundup of the five best OLED TVs you can buy in 2026 contains a mix of 2025 and 2026 releases.

As you may have guessed, older TVs that are still sold brand-new can cost quite a bit less than a brand's latest and greatest. That said, there's plenty to spotlight and discuss, and we're going to get started by looking at our top pick for 2026 thus far: the LG G6 Series.