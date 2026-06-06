5 Of The Best Big OLED TVs For A Home Theater

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It's hard to replicate the cinematic experience of watching a movie in theaters, but a gargantuan OLED TV is one of the best substitutes we can think of. Instead of LED backlighting, OLED panels are made up of millions of self-emissive pixels, each of which is individually controllable. This is how these industry-lauded TVs are able to deliver unbeatable black levels and rich colors. It's the kind of picture quality that filmmakers and content creators want you to see, and there are plenty of massive screens on the market.

When we say "massive," we're talking anything bigger than 65 inches. OLED manufacturers like LG offer 77 and 83-inch sets, as well as a few 97-inch beasts with equally beastly prices. You'll also be able to find Samsung and Sony OLEDs over the 70-inch threshold, which bodes well for those who want to compare multiple models. We should also mention that OLED TVs are far better at glare reduction than they used to be, thanks to anti-glare technology and enhanced panel brightness.

Whether you're considering wall-mounting a huge OLED or investing in a premium home-theater setup, we thought we'd help whittle down your TV options by hand-picking the best of the best ourselves. So without further delay, here's our roundup of the five best big OLED TVs for a home theater.