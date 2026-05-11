4 Things To Consider Before You Wall Mount A TV

Drywall and studs haven't changed much over the last several decades, so the process of wall-mounting a TV hasn't changed much either; drive lag bolts into one or two studs to fasten the mounting plate to the wall, attach the plate hooks to the back of your TV, then hang it. Unfortunately, the process isn't always this straightforward, especially when you're dealing with older homes and businesses.

Before the age of drywall, interior walls and ceilings were often constructed using lath (thin, horizontal strips of wood nailed to studs) and multiple layers of plaster. While today's stud finders are better than ever, some units may struggle to detect studs if they're behind lath, making it difficult to anchor a TV to certain walls properly. Magnetic finders tend to work best with lath walls, as the device will simply grip the nail heads where the lath was fastened to studs. You can also use compatible toggle bolts if you can only find one stud, or if you're mounting a TV to a studless section of wall.

Even if you're working with modern construction, you'll still want to be mindful of plumbing and electrical lines living in your stud bays. (I used to install TVs for a living, and one of my coworkers infamously drilled into a waste pipe at a nursing home. It was a bad day.) To avoid such a nightmare, figure out if you're working with a "wet wall" (a wall with plumbing behind it) ahead of time. Here's a good rule of thumb: if there's a toilet, sink, or shower on the other side of the wall, at least one stud bay is going to have plumbing run through it.