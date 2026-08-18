Jason Statham's Most Gonzo Sci-Fi Action Movie Is Streaming For Free

Filmmakers Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor peaked early in their careers. The eclectic American duo (also responsible for the disastrous yet commercially successful comic book adaptation, "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance") has made more than a half dozen movies together and separately. Try as they might, they never came close to repeating the highs (pun intended) of their chaotic low-budget feature debut that was "Crank." Starring a rapidly rising Jason Statham (after a brief career in competitive diving), the 2006 action flick — now streaming for free on Prime Video — had that extra oomph the British actor needed to turn him into a Hollywood legend.

"Crank" brazenly defined what "out there" filmmaking meant when it came to B-movie lunacy, with such an outrageous plot and breakneck pacing that no other flick has been able to replicate ever since. Put simply, there's "Crank," and then there's everything else.

The plot follows Chev Chelios (Statham), a Cockney hitman living in Los Angeles, employed by the local crime boss Don Carlito (Carlos Sanz), who tasks him with killing his rival, Don Kim (Keone Young), the head of the Triads. Chelios completes the job, only to wake up the next day and find a video recording telling him that he's been injected with a Chinese drug (the Beijing Cocktail) that will kill him if his heartbeat drops too low. Panicked, Chelios calls his friend Doc Miles (Dwight Yoakam), who informs him that the substance is cutting off his body's adrenaline supply, meaning, if he stops, he dies — and with that, he's off to the races.