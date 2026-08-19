This Controversial '80s Sci-Fi Action Franchise Is Streaming For Free On Prime Video

Head on over to Amazon's streaming service, where an '80s action classic is waiting to be brought online. It might've been seen as a barbaric, bloody mess upon release, but it was locked and loaded with a statement ahead of its time.

Released in 1987 and directed by Paul Verhoeven, "RoboCop" became a genre staple and launched a franchise that led to two sequels, a television show, and, thanks to that legacy, a 2014 remake. Nothing could surpass the original, though, which saw Peter Weller as Alex Murphy, a Detroit city cop whose life as a law enforcer, husband, and father is cut short in horrific fashion by low-life criminals who shoot him to smithereens. Worry not, though, as this is the near future, where robotics are the next big thing. Thanks to technological advances and good old-fashioned corporate greed, Murphy's remains are entered into a new program that transforms him into the future of law enforcement: RoboCop.

Marking his first feature production in the United States, Verhoeven came out guns blazing, so much so that excessive violence almost marked the film for death. In the eyes of censorship boards, the sci-fi action movie pushed the boundaries of action, and it nearly earned an X rating, dashing its chances of landing with mainstream audiences. It was only thanks to Verhoeven's tweaking that it ended up becoming what it is today.