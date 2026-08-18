Viaim RecDot Review: Making An Argument For Dedicated AI Earbuds

Perhaps it's easiest to start with the noise cancellation, then move on to the more interesting and advanced features these earbuds offer. Frankly, the quality of the ANC is a mixed bag. Viaim says that its smart ANC feature delivers up to 48 dB of noise reduction, which is really just a marketing number. In practice, these earbuds are nowhere near the level of competitors like the AirPods Pro 3 or Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds. That's not necessarily surprising. It would be surprising for a relatively unknown company to match those that have been working on their ANC technology for many years now, but it's still something that you'll want to keep in mind if you're thinking about buying these earbuds.

That's true of the transparency mode, too, which frankly is sub-par. It adds a noticeable hiss to your audio and is not very good at producing higher frequency noises or making for a natural audio response altogether. Some earbuds are very good at transparency mode these days, to the point of you almost forgetting that you're wearing them. That is far from the case for these earbuds.

ANC, of course, perhaps isn't the reason you're buying these earbuds in the first place, though. Instead, you'd buy them for the AI recording and transcription features. The RecDot earbuds can be used to record and transcribe any call you make, whether it be over Zoom, WhatsApp, your standard cellular connection, or anything else. Transcription is actually pretty quick and decently accurate — though I wasn't necessarily surprised to see that, given the fact that I've found AI transcription tools to be generally excellent all around.

Real-time transcription supports 78 languages, and the app leans on third-party LLMs like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to automatically generate meeting minutes and to-do lists from what it captures. In my testing, the transcription is fast and generally accurate, and having a searchable archive of every meeting genuinely changes how you work. That said, it's not perfect. Speaker identification can struggle in multi-speaker scenarios, particularly with accents, so you'll want to double-check transcripts before treating them as gospel.

I also found actually using it to be kind of confusing. You can use the transcription feature with the earbuds in or out of the case, but in order to use the recording button on the case itself, at least one earbud has to be in that case. I had to go digging through support documents to find that out. Thankfully, there is still a way to use transcription features without the case at all by holding down on the stem to activate recording mode. This means that you can still use the transcription features with the earbuds actually in your ears, which is to be expected.

There is, of course, a subscription that you'll need to think about signing up for — though thankfully, most will be able to get by just fine with the free plan. You'll get 600 minutes of cloud transcription for free every month, which should last you around 10 hours and be more than enough for most use cases. Power users, however, can pay $10 per month for 1,800 minutes on the Pro tier, or $20 per month for unlimited minutes on the Ultra tier. You'll have to figure out for yourself if it's worth paying an ongoing cost.

Unfortunately, some more advanced features are also gated behind the subscription, like multilingual support. In other words, if you plan on using the earbuds for tasks like real-time translation, you may need to subscribe to the Pro or Ultra plan.

As you might expect, many of the features require using the Viaim companion app, which is fine but not incredible. The Viaim app allows you to access your transcriptions, manage your subscription, and manage the settings of the earbuds themselves. It's relatively easy to navigate, and most will get used to how the app is designed decently quickly. Finally, connectivity runs through Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint support, so you can stay paired to a laptop and phone simultaneously, which is helpful for the work-focused use case here.