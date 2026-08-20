Batman's 5 Weirdest Gadgets, Ranked
Where does he get those wonderful toys? It's a question that's often asked of Gotham's great protector, especially by the villains who think they actually have a chance of, on the rarest of occasions, defeating the Caped Crusader once and for all. Unfortunately, what they all fail to remember is that this is Batman, who has a contingency plan for everything. When trouble looms, and he's fighting the good fight on his own, there are times when the Dark Knight needs more than just a batarang to get him out of a tough scrape.
For that, he's resorted to some pretty ridiculous gizmos and gadgets that we can't imagine anywhere else but in his trusty utility belt. But which ones are the best of the bonkers bunch? Which carefully crafted items, fresh out of the Batcave, are so weird that they remain single-purpose bits of kit no other hero could produce or pull off?
After rummaging through the various Bat-tastic adventures that have taken place in comic books, movies, television shows, and other media, we've picked the weirdest and most wonderful Batman gadgets that have ever appeared and been put into action. So get your capes at the ready, practice your perfect scowl, and try not to crack a smile whenever these odd additions to Batman's arsenal make an appearance.
5. Female-Villain Repellent
Historically speaking, Batman has a wide array of female foes he's come up against over the years, and he's managed to defeat most of them. The likes of Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and even the mother of his child, Talia Al Ghul, have caused problems for the Dark Knight, but there's been one instance where a specially-made aerosol would be able to keep them all at bay.
In Warren Ellis and John Cassaday's one-shot "Planetary/Batman" crossover, the Planetary team has a spot of bother that sees them trying to handle different iterations of the Dark Knight, which included Adam West's bomb-disposing Batman. When it comes to wrangling the hero, Planetary team member Jakita Wagner succumbs to the presumably noxious fumes of 'Female-Villain Repellent' spray before Batman manages to escape.
No other iteration of the Bat has had such an item under their utility belt, and it's understandable why. 1966 Batman is a product of his wild and wacky time (he almost went up against Godzilla). That includes facing off with women using nothing but a spray can, putting them on the back foot. Nowadays, we can only imagine that it would make for a problematic creative decision if Robert Pattinson (or whoever James Gunn ends up hiring as his DCU Batman) were packing this particular item. Because of that, let's just be glad that this specific choice of spray ran out of gas a while ago, with no chance of being replicated.
4. Projectile Ears
To think of the silhouette of Batman is to imagine two key things: a long black cape with pointed edges, and Bat-like pointed ears on his cowl to match. Without those, wouldn't Bruce Wayne just simply be "Man"? Well, should you feel bold enough to ask such a question, you might be at risk of getting two high-pressure bat-ears to the cranium, which is exactly what happened in one heated encounter with the Caped Crusader and a batch of bank robbers who were completely out of their depth.
In "Detective Comics" #1029, Batman takes the wheel of a getaway car and, in the process, fires his ears at a criminal in the back seat like darts. It's a trick that's rarely been used throughout the Dark Knight's career, with another occasion being when he came face to face with bloodthirsty sharks (more on an alternative deterrent later). No matter the occasion, though, it's still a pretty bonkers gadget that highlights how there's barely a part of his iconic outfit that can't be put to use.
For example, in the case of Absolute Batman, a popular series set in an alternate universe where Bruce isn't backed by a massive bank account, he's instead a hulking hero who uses his overly large ears and wields them like a dual set of knives. Ultimately, no matter what world you're living in with Batman, never make fun of his outfit, or else you might end up in the hospital because of it.
3. Napalm Capsule
There's no doubt that with his genius intellect and wide array of gadgets for any and every occasion, Batman would also have safety precautions for everything he does (he'd be a pretty bad superhero if he didn't). With that said, there's something about keeping a capsule the size of an AirPods case loaded with napalm that just screams "risk" to us.
The capsule appeared in Tim Burton's 1992 movie, "Batman Returns," and was used during one of his encounters with Catwoman, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. While being ensnared by her bullwhip, our hero managed to get a hold of the capsule, which turned blue when he shook it, and was then thrown at his nemesis, burning her arm.
While we might claim to know a fair thing about the latest tech, our knowledge of napalm is understandably limited. That being said, we're pretty sure that napalm is designed to burn through just about anything it touches, which would mean that if it were real napalm, Selina Kyle would have a lot more to deal with than just the scar that she gets on her arm. In fact, we'd hazard a guess and say that she'd barely be left with any arm at all. The easy answer to this is, well, comic book movies, right? Nevertheless, we'd still advise that carrying a small vial of napalm around with you isn't just a weird choice; it's an absolutely bonkers one.
2. Shark Repellent
Ah, another Adam West classic that somehow made it into real Batman comic book lore: shark repellent spray first appeared in 1966 in "Batman: The Movie," when this over-the-top version of everyone's favorite hero was forced to take on an aquatic predator. A few quick sprays, and the shark that was hanging off Batman's leg while he was in the air gave up and dropped back into the ocean. It was random, it was ridiculous, and it became an essential part of Batman history, but it wasn't the first time spray had been put to use.
In 1958, Batman and Robin were fighting an alien sea monster on Planetoid X when Bats broke out a creature-specific spray and sent the threat on its way. However, in the decades that followed, Batman transitioned into the darker and more brooding hero he's known as today, and items like this didn't appear as often. That was until Mr. West's Batman passed his highly humorous item to a Batman from another dimension.
In the 900th issue of "Batman," the hero from Earth-66 (the pun-obsessed version that looks like Adam West) crosses paths with the Prime Earth version, gifting him a utility belt that includes shark repellent spray. You'd think it'd be a while before he gets to break it out, but nope, in the very same issue, Batman comes up against a shark on Joker laughing gas and has just the thing to keep it at bay. Handy? Sure. Still weird? Absolutely.
1. Bat-Credit Card
Pause at any point in Joel Schumacher's comic-book cheesefest, "Batman and Robin," and you'll see something that will have your eyes spinning faster than the Batman symbol in the Adam West series. The director's second stint in Gotham City leaned heavily on the campy, brightly colored chaos of the '60s Batman, bringing it and all its ludicrousness into the '90s. The result could be encapsulated in a single moment when Batman pulls something out from under his cape that serves absolutely no purpose other than a one-time gag and is never seen again: the Bat-Credit Card.
Hopped up on Poison Ivy's (Uma Thurman) toxin, both Batman (George Clooney) and Robin (Chris O'Donnell) are fighting for her affections in a bidding war. Dick/Robin is ignoring the fact that he's going up against a vigilante who's secretly the richest man in Gotham, and he's eventually stopped in his tracks by Batman and his plastic, with Bruce claiming he "never leave the cave without it." With an expiration date of "FOREVER" (referencing the previous film, "Batman Forever"), it's easily the weirdest and most problematic item in the lair of the Dark Knight.
Just how does the card work? Sure, it might have Batman as a named user, but wouldn't the bill go to Bruce Wayne? If so, doesn't that risk exposing his identity, or, more importantly, someone committing fraud and ordering a Batmobile to their own address instead? It's an item with far too many faults, and you don't even need to be the world's greatest detective to figure that out.