Batman's 5 Weirdest Gadgets, Ranked

Where does he get those wonderful toys? It's a question that's often asked of Gotham's great protector, especially by the villains who think they actually have a chance of, on the rarest of occasions, defeating the Caped Crusader once and for all. Unfortunately, what they all fail to remember is that this is Batman, who has a contingency plan for everything. When trouble looms, and he's fighting the good fight on his own, there are times when the Dark Knight needs more than just a batarang to get him out of a tough scrape.

For that, he's resorted to some pretty ridiculous gizmos and gadgets that we can't imagine anywhere else but in his trusty utility belt. But which ones are the best of the bonkers bunch? Which carefully crafted items, fresh out of the Batcave, are so weird that they remain single-purpose bits of kit no other hero could produce or pull off?

After rummaging through the various Bat-tastic adventures that have taken place in comic books, movies, television shows, and other media, we've picked the weirdest and most wonderful Batman gadgets that have ever appeared and been put into action. So get your capes at the ready, practice your perfect scowl, and try not to crack a smile whenever these odd additions to Batman's arsenal make an appearance.