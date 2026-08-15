George Clooney Directed And Starred In A $100 Million Sci-Fi Movie You May Have Never Heard Of

While George Clooney's big break came with a television medical drama, he's now better known for his work on the silver screen, both in front of and behind the camera. He's been in heist films like "Ocean's Eleven," dramas like "The Descendants," and even science fiction flicks like "Gravity." One of his higher budget sci-fi movies, Clooney directed, produced, and starred in "The Midnight Sky," but the project faded into obscurity after poor critic reviews.

The 2020 Netflix film follows the actor as Augustine Lofthouse, a man trying to find habitable planets for humans after Earth has been contaminated by radiation. Despite a strong cast, including Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and David Oyelowo, and an interesting exploration of loneliness, "The Midnight Sky" didn't win over audiences or critics. The film has just a 27% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics were a bit more forgiving with a 50%. Despite such a poor response critically, the movie was actually nominated for an Academy Award for best visual effects, but, in the end, it did not snag that statuette.