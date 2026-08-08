5 Must-Watch Sci-Fi Movies With An All-Star Cast

History has shown that if sci-fi films are lucky, they'll band together no-name cast members, and if the movie is good enough, transform them into some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Harrison Ford was barely on the map before he found himself in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon in that little '70s indie flick, "Star Wars," and Sigourney Weaver's name was screamed out in space (not that we could hear it) in "Alien."

Sometimes, though, sci-fi can go that extra light-year if it's fueled by the force that is star power. The more A-listers at the top of the poster, the more likely audiences in their droves will make their way into theaters to see if the kooky, otherworldly entry they're a part of was worth the admission.

With that in mind, we've put together a batch of brilliant sci-fi movies that were all the more entertaining because they had some of Hollywood's biggest stars either saving the day or at risk of seeing humanity's final ones. Some involved beloved adaptations, while others were brand-spanking new and all the more mind-blowing for it. Take a look at the star-studded lineup we've assembled, and see which entries had the biggest all-star casts that helped bring their stories to life.