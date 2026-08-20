China's New 'Superman' Robot Is A Back-Flipping, Record-Breaking Powerhouse

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The Chinese company Unitree Robotics has unveiled its new "Superman" robot that can run and jump like no human has ever been able to. Unitree uploaded a video on YouTube that shows the Superman bot performing a standing high jump of approximately two meters and running at a speed of 12.66 meters per second. For comparison, the global human high jump record is approximately 1.8 meters, and the running speed record is 12.4 meters per second.

The Unitree robot video is real, but it's also just one example of how Chinese robots are breaking human records across the board. Earlier in 2026, a humanoid robot from China beat the world's half-marathon record. Even as far back as 2017, a lightning-fast robot took the Rubik's Cube world record. It may seem obvious that a machine can do what a human cannot, but it's actually not that simple.

In order to mimic or exceed the range of movement and flexibility that a human has, Unitree's robots use upwards of 40 joint motors and advanced AI models to achieve precise balance and articulation. Unitree's G1 and H2 models were used in a Chinese New Year robot demonstration in which they performed complex choreography alongside a class of young martial arts students. This level of coordination and advanced mobility has only become possible within the last year or so of robotics innovation.