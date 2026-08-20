What Happens When You Cut A Photon? Physicists Found An Unexpected Answer

Common sense suggests when you break something in two, you're left with two parts. In the world of quantum physics, though, the answer isn't always that obvious. Norwegian physicists set out to answer a question that seemed so obvious it apparently hadn't been asked before. What happens when you split a photon, the smallest particle of light? They asked the question, did the math, and found something remarkable. Instead of producing two photons, splitting one can produce many.

Physicists at the University of Oslo built a mathematical model of a single photon wave packet headed toward a mirror. In the model, they removed the mirror the instant the front of the wave packet struck it. The front portion reflected back, while the back portion kept moving forward, now cut off from the rest of the wave. Sounds like it produced two separate photons, right? Wrong. When the mirror disappeared, it created a sharp edge on each wave packet. A wave packet is a bundle of wave oscillations that represents the photon in this model. The thing is, a single photon can't create a wave packet with such a sharp edge. An abrupt cutoff like that requires multiple photons.

There isn't a single answer for how many photons would appear. A physical experiment would give a clearer idea, though each could produce different numbers. Quantum field theory, the physics of particles and their underlying fields, suggests that the sharper the cutoff, the more photons required to produce it. The faster the mirror disappears, the sharper the cutoff. If the mirror could disappear instantly, the number could, in theory, rise to infinity. Because a physical mirror cannot disappear instantly, physicists expect the number to be small in a physical experiment.