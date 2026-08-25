Samsung Owners, Don't Skip Regular Updates: Over 260 Security Flaws Were Fixed This Year

When it comes to general phone maintenance and security, installing the latest system update is always a must. Not only does it bring new features, performance enhancements, and stability, but it also includes bug fixes and security updates that patch various vulnerabilities. It's hard to quantify just how many vulnerabilities there are, outside of the occasional large vulnerability, if and when the media covered them. Thanks to security researchers from Oversecured and Samsung, you can get a better idea of just how often security issues are fixed.

The Oversecured research team (via GitHub) found over 170 serious vulnerabilities on Samsung devices, primarily in its preinstalled mobile apps. They shared their findings with Samsung, and the company has purportedly fixed all the issues over the last few years. Samsung announced the fixes and included details about the related CVEs, common vulnerabilities and exposures, alongside their tracking IDs so they can easily be referenced. In other words, you can follow along and see which problems Samsung has fixed and when.

Samsung's August update alone patched around 56 potential vulnerabilities. From January 2026 to August 2026, across critical, high, and moderate events, there were over 260 security flaws fixed. If that's not an argument for updating your device(s) as soon as possible, what is?