Do Apple's EarPods Have Better Audio Quality Than AirPods?
Let's get it out of the way: Apple's EarPods do not have better audio quality than any of the current AirPods Apple sells. Besides having specific audio chips inside, AirPods also have custom drivers, internal amplifiers, and a complete algorithm that makes the music sound fuller. AirPods also have several audio features that EarPods lack, such as Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, "Hey Siri" support, Live Translation, and even AirPods Pro 3's hearing aid and heart rate sensor.
Still, it doesn't mean a customer can't have a good time with the company's $20 earbuds. First available in 2012, this product was made to replace Apple's old headphones, which didn't have this ergonomic shape, as they previously offered a traditional, circular design. At the time, the company tried to address a common complaint: that its headphones didn't fit most ears (that same complaint was also made over and over about AirPods). Since then, it has continued to sell these wired earbuds in different versions, with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Lightning, or USB-C option.
It's also worth noting that after disappearing from the streets, it's been a couple of years since EarPods became cool again. Gen Zs always have EarPods on, and if you've been doomscrolling on social media, you probably realized that many creators ditched their expensive wireless microphones just to create content with Apple's 14-year-old EarPods.
The good and bad of Apple's EarPods
Apple's EarPods are cool and trendy. For the older generation, they still represent the freedom of carrying 1,000 songs in your pocket, thanks to Apple's iconic iPod ads in the late 2000s. For the younger generation, not wearing fancy wireless headphones and just having something they can attach to their phones is a plus. EarPods also don't need to be charged, and they can stream Lossless Audio, since they offer a pure wired connection, though it's debatable you'll actually be able to tell the difference.
On the other hand, EarPods have a few flaws that do not necessarily need to be compared to AirPods or wireless earbuds in general. For example, EarPods consume more energy from my iPhone than Apple's AirPods. The issue here is that I have to blast them close to 100 percent, which I don't with AirPods. With EarPods, it also takes me a full minute, or more, to untangle the cable. They're also more fragile, as their cable is super thin and prone to breaking. Finally, the integration with other products, besides being USB-C, is questionable. Try plugging USB-C EarPods into a Mac and tell me how long it takes you to figure out how to use them, while AirPods just connect and work instantly.
This is how Apple's EarPods sound compared to AirPods
I have a few songs that I use whenever I'm testing headphones, and one of my go-to tunes is ABBA's "Keep An Eye On Dan," as I think it has a bit of everything (great bass, several voices all at once, drums, guitar, special effects, etc). While EarPods sound fine in general, they have a few issues, especially compared with the $249 AirPods Pro 3: the wired earbuds are always near to 100 percent of the total volume, even if I'm on a quiet environment–if I'm on the subway, might as well forget about listening to songs; the voices always sound a bit muddy, and there's simply no bass.
If you strictly compare the $20 price tag, I think EarPods still sound amazing in 2026, and the built-in microphone is the best thing about them. However, sound-wise, any AirPods, especially those with ANC or eartips, will sound profoundly better because the music doesn't escape your ears. In addition, if you can actually hear the song, it also means you don't need to blast the earbuds to the maximum volume and, trust me, your ears are going to appreciate that.
That said, AirPods, especially the Pro line, make me feel like I'm actually appreciating the music I'm listening to, and Dolby Atmos technology brings an immersion that really puts me in the mood for whatever I have on my ears. EarPods, on the other hand, feel more like a fashion statement than anything else. If you want both, you can try Marshall headphones instead, like the Major V.