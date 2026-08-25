Do Apple's EarPods Have Better Audio Quality Than AirPods?

Let's get it out of the way: Apple's EarPods do not have better audio quality than any of the current AirPods Apple sells. Besides having specific audio chips inside, AirPods also have custom drivers, internal amplifiers, and a complete algorithm that makes the music sound fuller. AirPods also have several audio features that EarPods lack, such as Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, "Hey Siri" support, Live Translation, and even AirPods Pro 3's hearing aid and heart rate sensor.

Still, it doesn't mean a customer can't have a good time with the company's $20 earbuds. First available in 2012, this product was made to replace Apple's old headphones, which didn't have this ergonomic shape, as they previously offered a traditional, circular design. At the time, the company tried to address a common complaint: that its headphones didn't fit most ears (that same complaint was also made over and over about AirPods). Since then, it has continued to sell these wired earbuds in different versions, with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Lightning, or USB-C option.

It's also worth noting that after disappearing from the streets, it's been a couple of years since EarPods became cool again. Gen Zs always have EarPods on, and if you've been doomscrolling on social media, you probably realized that many creators ditched their expensive wireless microphones just to create content with Apple's 14-year-old EarPods.