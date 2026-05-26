Do USB-C Headphones Work On A MacBook?

Even though Mac and MacBook computers work flawlessly with Apple's AirPods, there are some real benefits of choosing USB-C headphones instead of wireless options. For example, if you're a gamer, wired earbuds give you absolute zero latency, which means you get a sound of footsteps, shooters, and anything else that you need to pay attention to in a game instantly. This can also improve your experience when editing a video or a podcast.

Besides that, using USB-C headphones gives your headphones infinite battery life, meaning that even if you stay on your computer for over 16 hours in a row working on an important project, you won't need to worry about your headphones dying midway through it. Wired headphones are also really good if you're constantly on video and audio calls on your computer, as some options, like Apple's EarPods, have a microphone really close to your mouth, making your sound a lot better than if you were using wireless headphones.

Last but not least, if you care about the sound quality of your songs, and you want to take true advantage of lossless, your MacBook, especially the M5 MacBook Pro models, has a great Digital-to-Analog converter (DAC) that will make your wired USB-C headphones shine if they can handle the bigger data your MacBook will be sending from your favorite tunes.