5 Apple Watch Accessories You Should Avoid

Unlike all other mainstream Apple products, the Apple Watch uses a proprietary charging solution. Different from the MagSafe chargers available for iPhones, this cable only works with the Apple Watch and AirPods. Since it only comes bundled with the Apple Watch, it's normal that customers don't have more than one (unlike the several USB-C cables we all now have at home), and in the event it breaks after years of usage, customers need to pay $29 for a replacement.

Considering the price and lack of options, some customers would rather get a more affordable solution from third-party manufacturers. However, the Apple Watch's charging puck uses inductive charging with a specific voltage, which off-brand cables don't always adhere to — especially those that are trying to be as cheap as possible. This means that the charger can run hotter than it should, which, in the long run, could degrade your watch's battery. Another common problem with cheap chargers is weak or misaligned magnets that can make you think that your watch is charging even though it actually stopped mid-charge.

In this case, the best solution is to check for a "Made For Apple Watch" certification, which is a designation carried by accessories that can often end up being as expensive as Apple's option. Still, it ensures that your watch will charge properly, and it's a solid indicator that the cable should last longer than an uncertified version. And most importantly, you won't run the risk of ruining your expensive wearable just to save a few dollars in the short term.