5 Cheap Accessories That Can Upgrade Your iPhone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The iPhone is already the everyday device for everything we do online: texting, photographing, talking to our loved ones, working, gaming, and more. Still, sometimes we need a bit more to make this device truly shine. This is why there's a seemingly infinite market of accessories that can upgrade the iPhone without necessarily compromising your budget. These accessories can make the capabilities of your iPhone go a step further, whether you're a content creator, an amateur photographer, or if you just want to enjoy your phone a bit more.
These devices were chosen based on hundreds of reviews from real customers, as well as personal experience with them, whether because BGR got to try them at events or trade shows, or because we use them in our daily lives. We also tried to stay under the $50 mark, as anything more expensive than that would overkill the budget proposal.
Besides these accessories that upgrade your iPhone, you might find some devices that can be useful for your Apple products. Among my favorite accessories that give me peace of mind, there are Beats braided cables. With new 3-meter options, I never have to worry about charging and using my phone in bed, or about having a far-away plug in a café while I charge and work on my MacBook. That said, here are some accessories that will greatly upgrade your iPhone.
UGREEN USB-C 4.0 card reader
With up to 312 Mb/s of speed, this UGREEN USB-C card reader can transfer 4K movies, high-quality photos, and more between a camera, your computer, and your iPhone. With a pocket-sized design, it conveniently supports regular SD and microSD cards, meaning that you can take photos with a proper camera or get files from your MacBook, and then, by plugging it into your iPhone's USB-C port, you can transfer the files using the iPhone's Files app to quickly access, edit, and then share the files with others.
What customers like most about this device is that it can transfer data fast. It also has great build quality, as it is made with a sturdy aluminum alloy case. It gets even better when you discover the device costs $21.99 and is usually available at a discount, making it a budget choice that doesn't compromise on quality. Since it has a built-in braided USB-C cable, customers also don't need to worry about their case interfering when plugging in the accessory, or even how long this cable may last, as it has the perfect balance between size and construction.
More interestingly, the UGREEN accessory can read two cards simultaneously with USH-II SD and USH-II TF slots, being able to read USH-II SD, SDHC, SDXC, microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC, and MMC RS-MMC cards. That said, the most common formats are supported, so you don't have to worry about plugging your camera's SD card in and discovering the card reader is incompatible.
DJI Mic Mini
If you want to step up your recording capabilities from the built-in microphone on your iPhone, and you don't want to use your USB-C EarPods, then DJI Mic Mini is the way to go, especially because it comes with two microphones and the receiver that you need to plug into your iPhone's USB-C port. With an ultralight design, it requires no effort to start a recording, as you don't even need to use DJI's app to start recording your video or audio. Still, if you choose to do so, DJI's Mimo app unlocks extra controls, so the active noise canceling can strip out background hum and room echo in real time, bringing a crystal-clear sound even if you're in a café or on a busy street corner.
The main thing about DJI's accessory is that it comes with two microphones, which means that you can get extended recording times if you're alone, or you can use it to interview or talk to another person with two perfectly clear audio feeds at a price point of $59. However, it's often available under $50, making it a stellar choice at this price.
Customers praise the design of DJI's Mic Mini and its noise-canceling capabilities, in addition to its small form factor, which makes creating content a stress-free experience, as you don't need to carry a big bag with several pieces of gear, cables, and adapters. That said, this is one of the best investments for anyone wanting to upgrade their iPhone's microphones.
Xenvo Pro lens kit
After expanding your microphone capabilities, the next step is to improve your iPhone's cameras. You probably know that whenever Apple says it's shooting a commercial or a keynote with an iPhone, it means they're using a full gear setup, like the one they used to livestream an MLB match. With that in mind, there's no shame in adding a little extra to your camera, as that's what professional photographers do. Xenvo Pro's lens kit comes with macro and wide-angle lenses. With the macro option, you can focus as close as half an inch from a subject to reveal textures and details that can be invisible to the naked eye, while the wide-angle lens widens the field of view for landscapes, group shots, or tight indoor spaces the standard lens can't frame.
What's nice about this accessory is that you don't need to download an app to use it. You just attach it to the back of your phone, and you're good to go. In addition, the bundled GlowCLIP LED light can be a smart addition for macro work, as getting close to a subject often blocks natural light. Also, you don't need to worry about packing these accessories, as they come in a compact travel case with a lanyard. All of that at a $39.99 price point.
SSK Portable SSD
Long were the days when portable SSDs were affordable. SanDisk, Lexar, and Samsung all offer these devices for well over $100, which kills the point of affordability. If you have an iPhone with 128GB of storage and it's not enough anymore, SSK's portable SSD might be the best budget option available today. Users can find 250GB and 500GB options priced below $100, offering up to 1050 MB/s speeds. With a plug-and-play approach, you don't need to worry about assembly or reformatting headaches like a build-your-own enclosure would require.
This accessory ships with both USB-C and USB-S cables, so you can use it with your iPhone but a laptop as well, which means you can transfer data back and forth from a bunch of different tech gadgets. It features a small LED activity light that indicates when the drive is reading or writing, which is a nice touch for confirming that a transfer has actually completed before unplugging.
For iPhone users who capture a lot of 4K ProRes, SSK says they can easily record 4K60Hz ProRes HDR videos with power consumption under 2.4 Watts, and heat dissipation should be good thanks to its 2mm-thick aluminum alloy case. Generally, customers praise its form factor, as it's thinner than they expected, and its very fast transfer rates for moving movies, photos, and more. The 250GB version costs $58.99, while the 500GB option is available for $89.99.
GameSir G8 Galileo
One of the best ways to upgrade your iPhone without spending a fortune is with a gaming controller, especially if you're a gamer. When I had my Genshin Impact phase (yeah, we've all been there), I tested the GameSir G8 Galileo for BGR. I had an incredibly positive experience, and many other customers agree. Thanks to its full-size grips on either side of the phone, this gaming controller is great for long gaming sessions, and it really made me feel like I was transforming the iPhone into a prettier Nintendo Switch.
The standout features of G8 Galileo are its Hall effect joysticks and Hall effect triggers. These help prevent your buttons from drifting over time by using magnets instead of physical contact, making them far more durable and precise. It connects directly to the iPhone's USB-C port for a lag-free wired experience, since it doesn't require a Bluetooth connection or battery. GameSir also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning you can use your gaming headphones whenever you're using the controller.
Like other USB-C mobile controllers, this one works with the App Store's controller-supported games, cloud gaming services, and remote play from a console. Many customers praise the design, the great grip, and how effortless it is to play with this accessory. Costing $79.99, GameSir usually runs deals, so you can typically pick up this controller for around $10 less, offering a great balance between affordability and usability.
How did we choose these products
To select these five iPhone accessories, BGR tried to address different areas in which customers could upgrade their iPhone. More than just listing products from specific brands–even though they've been praised by hundreds or even thousands of customers–we also wanted to give ideas for categories that users could easily expand what their phones can do; this is why we chose products in content creation, gaming, and productivity.
We also took care to cross the $50 mark only when strictly necessary. While there are more powerful options, this selection includes affordable gadgets with solid construction, positive reviews, and useful features. We also tried to prioritize products that don't require extra steps to work, as the plug-and-play focus could encourage more users to try them. We also encourage readers to look for other options that better reflect their needs, such as going for a 250GB SSD instead of 500GB or 1TB.
If you have an older iPhone, we also have a list with useful accessories that could make your phone feel brand new. And if you really want to be on the most budget side possible, there are great products under $30 that can improve your iPhone experience, whether it's an older or newer model.