5 Cheap Accessories That Can Upgrade Your iPhone

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The iPhone is already the everyday device for everything we do online: texting, photographing, talking to our loved ones, working, gaming, and more. Still, sometimes we need a bit more to make this device truly shine. This is why there's a seemingly infinite market of accessories that can upgrade the iPhone without necessarily compromising your budget. These accessories can make the capabilities of your iPhone go a step further, whether you're a content creator, an amateur photographer, or if you just want to enjoy your phone a bit more.

These devices were chosen based on hundreds of reviews from real customers, as well as personal experience with them, whether because BGR got to try them at events or trade shows, or because we use them in our daily lives. We also tried to stay under the $50 mark, as anything more expensive than that would overkill the budget proposal.

Besides these accessories that upgrade your iPhone, you might find some devices that can be useful for your Apple products. Among my favorite accessories that give me peace of mind, there are Beats braided cables. With new 3-meter options, I never have to worry about charging and using my phone in bed, or about having a far-away plug in a café while I charge and work on my MacBook. That said, here are some accessories that will greatly upgrade your iPhone.