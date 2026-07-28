4 Useful Apple Gadgets Under $50

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Over the years, Apple's premium pricing has arguably turned its products into status symbols, and so a cheap Apple product, such as the MacBook Neo, is almost a surprise. Whether it's a smartphone, smartwatch, laptop, or even smaller accessories such as power adapters and cables, Apple products are easily among the most expensive in their respective categories. At the same time, however, they're also some of the most refined, high-end, and polished tech you can get your hands on.

Interestingly, while Apple isn't traditionally known for offering affordable gadgets — even more so now, with the global memory shortage hiking the prices of several Apple products — there are still a few that you can pick up for under $50. Of course, these are more accessories than full-fledged gadgets, as they're designed to complement your other Apple devices and improve your overall experience.

To help you out, we've picked the top four Apple gadgets under $50 that offer the biggest everyday upgrade. From the AirTag that helps you keep track of your belongings to the MagSafe Charger for fast wireless charging, these gadgets may be inexpensive, but they're still sophisticated pieces of technology featuring Apple's traditional near-perfect design and application.