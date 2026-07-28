4 Useful Apple Gadgets Under $50
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Over the years, Apple's premium pricing has arguably turned its products into status symbols, and so a cheap Apple product, such as the MacBook Neo, is almost a surprise. Whether it's a smartphone, smartwatch, laptop, or even smaller accessories such as power adapters and cables, Apple products are easily among the most expensive in their respective categories. At the same time, however, they're also some of the most refined, high-end, and polished tech you can get your hands on.
Interestingly, while Apple isn't traditionally known for offering affordable gadgets — even more so now, with the global memory shortage hiking the prices of several Apple products — there are still a few that you can pick up for under $50. Of course, these are more accessories than full-fledged gadgets, as they're designed to complement your other Apple devices and improve your overall experience.
To help you out, we've picked the top four Apple gadgets under $50 that offer the biggest everyday upgrade. From the AirTag that helps you keep track of your belongings to the MagSafe Charger for fast wireless charging, these gadgets may be inexpensive, but they're still sophisticated pieces of technology featuring Apple's traditional near-perfect design and application.
Apple AirTag (2nd Generation)
The Apple AirTag (2nd Generation) is arguably the best cheap Apple accessory you can buy right now. It's also the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone and iPad users, allowing you to simply attach it to any item you want to keep track of, whether that's your keys, wallet, flight luggage, or even your pet. You'll then be able to track its location at all times using Apple's Find My app. The second-generation Apple AirTag launched in January 2026 and is currently available for just $27 on Amazon, where it holds a near-perfect 4.6-star rating after more than 6,000 reviews.
Its unrivaled tracking ability is thanks to Apple's Find My network. Simply put, an AirTag sends encrypted signals to nearby Apple devices, which then securely relay its location. This allows you to locate your belongings virtually anywhere in the world, even when your device doesn't have cellular connectivity or internet. Even better, the AirTag 2 has made several improvements over its predecessor. Its Precision Finding feature, which gives you step-by-step directions to your AirTag, now works on Apple Watch.
Moreover, the latest AirTag has a 1.5x longer Precision Finding range, and Tom's Guide confirmed this improvement in its hands-on testing. The AirTag 2 is also 50% louder than the original, with PCMag finding that "the new chime is more audible." Real-world users on Amazon have particularly praised its ease of setup. All you have to do is remove the battery tab and hold it near your iPhone or iPad. The only downside users have mentioned is that the AirTag doesn't come with a built-in hook or loop for attaching it to your belongings, so you'll need to buy a keyring or other accessory separately.
MagSafe Charger
Apple's MagSafe Charger is the simplest and most effective wireless charging option for Apple users. Its 2-meter version is currently available on Amazon for $40, around $10 less than what you'll find it for on Apple's official online store. The 1-meter version costs $35, but according to several reviewers, the longer cable is the better option as it allows you to charge your device more comfortably "without being stuck right next to an outlet." It also has an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon after more than 1,300 reviews.
Apple says it supports fast wireless charging of up to 25W, and this has been confirmed by hands-on testing from Macworld, which was able to charge an iPhone 16 Pro from 0% to 50% in just over 30 minutes. However, 25W charging is only available with the iPhone 16 and 17 series, as well as the iPhone Air, and only when paired with at least a 30W USB-C power adapter. You can also use it to charge AirPods with a wireless charging case. The MagSafe Charger is also compatible with older iPhones as far back as the iPhone 8, but charging speeds vary.
iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 models support up to 7.5W wireless charging, while iPhone 12 through iPhone 15 models can charge at up to 15W, but both require a 20W USB-C power adapter. Users have also praised the charger's build quality, particularly Apple's switch to a woven cable. One user said, "It feels sturdy and high quality," while another highlighted the charger's heat management, saying "these get a little warm, but nothing like the cheap ones." On the downside, the cable is permanently attached to the charging puck. So, if it gets damaged, you'll have to replace the entire MagSafe Charger.
Apple EarPods with USB-C Plug
With wired headphones making a comeback, Apple's USB-C EarPods offer a good mix of sleek design, ease of use, and crisp, clear audio, all while being affordable. They are one of the best value-for-money iPhone accessories you can buy right now. However, their affordability — just $19 on Amazon — isn't the only reason they enjoy an impressive 4.6-star rating after more than 15,000 reviews. Essentially, they offer a simple, no-nonsense way — no pairing, charging, or maintaining a companion app — to listen to audio and make or receive calls, all while benefiting from the advantages of a wired connection.
Generally speaking, because wired headphones have a physical connection to their audio source, they deliver a more consistent listening experience. There's also little to no room for signal drops, latency, or pairing issues. Apple also sells versions with a Lightning connector and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the audio quality, several experts, including SoundGuys, TechRadar, and TechGearLab, conducted thorough hands-on testing and concluded that they simply get the job done. They're not going to blow you away or compete with the best wired or wireless earbuds, but for the price, the highs, mids, and lows are all respectable.
More importantly, you're unlikely to notice any shortcomings in day-to-day use, with customers consistently saying they deliver "clear sound for calls, videos, and music." They also feature a reliable built-in microphone for phone calls. Moreover, you get a couple of buttons on the wire that let you adjust the volume, control playback, and answer or end calls. On the downside, these don't come with ear tips, so they won't block out much outside noise, nor are they snug enough for use during workouts.
40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max
Apple's 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max is not your regular fast charger. It launched alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and is based on the new USB PD AVS (Adjustable Voltage Supply) standard, a USB-C charging technology you won't find in most third-party USB-C chargers. It continually adjusts the voltage it delivers to your device to ensure it's charging as efficiently as possible at all times. So, while it can deliver up to 60W, that's only under ideal conditions. If, for example, the charger gets too hot, it'll reduce its output to 40W.
It's available on Amazon for $39, where it holds a near-perfect 4.9-star rating after more than 1,300 reviews. According to Apple, it's capable of charging the iPhone 17 Pro Max up to 50% in just 20 minutes. While it's tailor-made for the newer generation iPhones, this fast iPhone charger is also compatible with every iPhone from the iPhone 8 onward, as well as Apple smartwatches, iPads, and AirPods. Interestingly, Macworld found in its hands-on testing that this supposedly faster, more efficient charger doesn't offer any noticeable speed advantage over Apple's 61W USB-C Power Adapter when charging the iPhone 17.
Macworld found they both took 20 minutes to charge the iPhone 17 to around 41%-42%, with the phone drawing the same maximum power of ~26W. This is because iPhones have a limit on the amount of power they can draw. That wasn't the case with MacBooks, though, which Macworld found could draw up to 57W from the new charger. This, then, could mean Apple is preparing future devices with higher power draw ceilings, making this 40W/60W Dynamic Power Adapter a great choice for anyone looking to future-proof their charging setup.
How we selected these Apple gadgets
Our biggest criterion for this guide was to only pick products that are strictly under $50 at the time of writing. We also made sure we only selected accessories that Apple offers directly through its online store, as well as through other retail outlets such as Amazon and Best Buy. Moreover, we ensured that all of our picks are genuine "tech" gadgets, even if they're as simple as a USB-C power adapter, rather than non-tech Apple accessories such as Apple Watch bands.
Next, when selecting the gadgets, we carefully considered the value they offer in today's context. Even when choosing slightly older models, we only picked products that are still relevant today and continue to receive active support from Apple.