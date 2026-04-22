5 Cool Gadgets Under $30 That Work With Your iPhone

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Properly accessorizing an iPhone can be complicated, but it doesn't have to be. If you're picking up something like the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, it can be normal to want to snag some accessories that are just as cool. And is there anyone cooler than a bunch of tech geeks that can point out common mistakes new iPhone users always make? Actually, maybe don't answer that. Nonetheless, a cool iPhone deserves accessories to match, and we found some cool gadgets that are all under $30.

While coolness is subjective, we wanted to take a look at some items that not only possess a feature that is unique or interesting, but also have a good aesthetic quality to them. With online customers having nice things to say about these gadgets, we also tried to offer some variety between the accessories. Whether you want to charge your device in style or even take your iPhone into the shower, each of these items offer something cool alongside having a reasonable price.

There are plenty of cool iPhone accessories not made by Apple — it's just a matter of exploring. Of course, you never know what you may find when perusing the internet, and that's why we're here to make the cool discoveries. Take a look at the list below to see if any of these items are as cool as we think they are — just make sure you invite us to the popular kid's table once they see your hot new iPhone accessories.