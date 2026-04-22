5 Cool Gadgets Under $30 That Work With Your iPhone
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Properly accessorizing an iPhone can be complicated, but it doesn't have to be. If you're picking up something like the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, it can be normal to want to snag some accessories that are just as cool. And is there anyone cooler than a bunch of tech geeks that can point out common mistakes new iPhone users always make? Actually, maybe don't answer that. Nonetheless, a cool iPhone deserves accessories to match, and we found some cool gadgets that are all under $30.
While coolness is subjective, we wanted to take a look at some items that not only possess a feature that is unique or interesting, but also have a good aesthetic quality to them. With online customers having nice things to say about these gadgets, we also tried to offer some variety between the accessories. Whether you want to charge your device in style or even take your iPhone into the shower, each of these items offer something cool alongside having a reasonable price.
There are plenty of cool iPhone accessories not made by Apple — it's just a matter of exploring. Of course, you never know what you may find when perusing the internet, and that's why we're here to make the cool discoveries. Take a look at the list below to see if any of these items are as cool as we think they are — just make sure you invite us to the popular kid's table once they see your hot new iPhone accessories.
Ultrbeka Ultra-Thin Wallet Tracker Card
When it comes to tracking technology, most iPhone owners are familiar with Apple AirTags — the company's little device that helps users locate any item it's accompanying. AirTags have some clever uses, but what separates the Ultrbeka Ultra-Thin Wallet Tracker Card from Apple's offerings is its credit card-shaped design. Available on Amazon for $19.99, there are options for buying the cards in packs of three or five, and folks should keep their eyes peeled for sales.
Along with Made for iPhone (MFi) certification and support for Apple's Find My network, this wallet tracker has a thickness comparable to three credit cards, and its shape is good for card holders, passport sleeves, and wallets, according to the company. Ultrbeka provides customers with quick instructions on setting up the tracker with an iPhone, and it even earned an IP68 certification for protection against water and dust. Whenever you need to charge it, you can just place it on a Qi wireless charger to get it going again.
Promising instant alerts should you become separated from the tracker, it's worth mentioning that the Ultrbeka is end-to-end encrypted, meaning your location data stays private from when it's reported to when you see it in the Find My app. The device holds a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews, and customers give it high marks for its easy setup and reliability. Considering it's less than the typical price of an Apple AirTag, it can be a cool alternative for those with specific use cases.
UURig CG-02 Grip Holder with Remote Shutter
The camera setup on an iPhone is well known for being powerful. Looking at the iPhone 17, its Dual Fusion 48 MP camera system offers an additional ultra-wide lens alongside the primary shooter, giving you access to some dynamic high-resolution shots. For anyone looking to get more out of an iPhone camera, the UURig CG-02 Grip Holder with Remote Shutter is available for $24.95 and serves as a handheld accessory for your device with compatibility going back to the iPhone 12 lineup.
Customers on Amazon give this gadget a 4.4-star rating across over 250 reviews, with many highlighting its functionality and overall helpfulness when taking photos. The UURig attaches to your iPhone via an adjustable clip, and its silicone grip is built for one-handed use. The removable light also features three different levels of brightness that offer up to 1.5 W of max power. It's rechargeable through USB-C (cable included), and the company promises 120 minutes of operating time off a single charge of the 100 mAh battery.
For those that like to use additional camera accessories, the soft shoe port and quarter-inch standard screw hole on the grip can support a variety of equipment, such as additional microphones and tripods. If you're looking for something that lets you step away from the camera, this rig also includes a detachable remote control for taking pictures or controlling the zoom from a distance up to 15 meters. This can be a cool item for those that may already know about the hidden iPhone camera features you should be using.
LC-dolida Waterproof Shower Phone Holder
Look, we don't care what you do in the shower, and the LC-dolida Shower Phone Holder for $9.95 aims to emphasize the mobile in mobile phones. The holder is a waterproof accessory designed to take an iPhone into damp or wet areas while still offering users access to the phone's touchscreen. It's available in a variety of colors, including Deep Purple and Amber White, and it supports phones up to 6.8 inches tall, meaning it can even accommodate the 6.43-inch height of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Built from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a popular thermoplastic polymer that's known for its structural strength and impact resistance, the LC-dolida Shower Holder also includes a double-layer waterproof design that the company promises will ensure your iPhone remains dry (though, don't completely submerge the phone holder in water). Simply slide your phone into the 45-degree open-angled slot and control your device through the holder's clear, touchscreen-compatible outer layer. The holder also offers 480 degrees of cumulative rotation for viewing — in other words, about 240 degrees of rotation for both portrait and landscape orientations.
The rig itself can attach to a surface through its three wall hooks, and the company touts that the adhesive is capable of holding up to 4.5 pounds. Users appreciate this Amazon's Choice item for its water resistance and functionality, which have likely attributed to its 4.4-star rating across almost 6,000 reviews. If you feel this one is in your wheelhouse, you might also want to check out our list of 10 cool Amazon gadgets and accessories worth trying.
Rolling Square inCharge Universal Cable Charger Keychain
Virtually every new iPhone release has Apple touting improvements to the battery, but keeping a solid charging cable handy is never a bad idea. We're no strangers to charging accessories, and we can even rattle off the best iPhone fast chargers according to user reviews in our sleep. However, what makes the $19.90 Rolling Square inCharge Universal Cable Charger Keychain pretty cool is that it doubles as a keychain when not in use. Coming in gray, white, or gold, the company touts the device as "the Swiss Army Knife of Cables," but let's talk about the features before you judge that claim for yourself.
With a design that allows users to switch between six different charging combinations, it starts as a USB-A to USB-C cable, but the attached adaptors can give users micro USB and Lightning connector options, as well. Should you need to transfer data as you charge, this cable can handle both simultaneously. When you're done charging and transferring files at up to 480 MBps, simply snap the N52 magnetic heads back into place to add the device to a keyring.
With a cable length of 63 mm, the device is meant to serve as something to carry everyday over keeping at your desk. With a zinc-aluminum alloy housing alongside a TPU cable guard, the company also claims that the cable itself can withstand 15,000 bends. Customers on Amazon like this Amazon's Choice charger for its build quality and functionality, which likely helps its 4.3-star rating across more than 6,000 reviews.
UGreen Uno 30 W USB-C Charger Block
Available in Purple, Black, and Pink Blue, the Amazon's Choice UGreen Uno 30 W USB-C Charger Block for $29.99 is a charger designed to look like a happy little computer that's ready to help you charge an iPhone or other accessories. Along with a cute design, this 30 W GaN charger features an LED screen that provides users with charging information and a touch of personality. Additionally, this charger also includes a foldable plug and lightweight design, so it can make for a travel accessory as well.
With a USB-C port on the top of the device and fast-charging options, the company promises that the gadget can charge an iPhone 17 from 0% to 55% in just 30 minutes. It features a wide range of compatibility, including being able to charge the Apple Vision Pro battery. The device also has built-in temperature detection and short-circuit protection for safety measures. When the charger isn't plugged in, you can attach the magnetic shoes to have your new computer friend literally on standby.
Holding a 4.8-star rating with over 7,000 reviews, customers like this one for its charging speeds and build quality. Folks should keep their eyes peeled for frequent deals on this little gadget, though keep in mind that the accessory can also be used with other USB devices. Naturally, we've also got some tips and tricks to charge your iPhone faster, should you need them.