4 Useful Accessories That Make Your Old iPhone Feel Brand New

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iPhones are known for their exceptional longevity, with many users saying that they typically keep their devices for three to four years. This lines up with how the iPhone 13, a device that came out in 2021, was the most common iPhone in 2025 in the U.S. Even when it comes to upgrading, users said the decision wasn't driven by sluggish performance or a lack of Apple support but due to issues with the charging port and cracked screens. While that's not something an accessory can fix, getting new extras for your iPhone can drastically refresh the experience if it's still functioning properly.

If aesthetics are making your device feel old, accessories that can make it feel brand new include a new case or screen protector. We focused on attachments available on Amazon for less than $50 that received at least four out of five stars from hundreds to thousands of ratings. If you have an iPhone 12 series or lower, which has 64GB models, there is even an accessory that can help you free up space without losing precious memories or paying for iCloud storage. Also, while technically not an accessory, a battery replacement can also breathe new life into an old iPhone, especially if you know how to install it yourself.