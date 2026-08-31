Amazon Drivers Are Tricking The Air Conditioning In Their Delivery Vans - Here's Why
Working an outdoor job on a blazing, humid summer afternoon is not suited to those with weak constitutions, especially when the air gets tropical and thick as soup. And yet, many of us rely on people like the drivers at Amazon's delivery service partners to keep our lives running smoothly. Keeping cool, obviously, is the name of the game for these drivers and a big part of that equation is the air conditioning in their vehicles.
Those driving Rivian electric delivery vans with native Google Maps navigation, though, have been sweating it out even more this year as Amazon has confirmed workers' suspicions: The automaker sent out a software update allowing the AC to run for up to 10 minutes when the driver is out of the vehicle. It comes with a major catch, however, as an Amazon spokesperson told 404 Media that the unit shuts off when the driver-side door is left open for more than 30 seconds.
As delivery workers make frequent stops shuttling packages back and forth over long hours — especially during Prime Day sales — they face a dilemma between getting their job done efficiently and keeping their van cabins comfortable. These workers are a resourceful bunch, though, and they've been able to keep their AC on this summer with just their wits... and a carabiner.
How are Amazon drivers keeping air conditioning on in their Rivian vans?
Drivers have been carrying carabiners on their routes this summer for one big reason: They can jam them into their sliding door's latch to make the Rivian van think it's closed. In theory, that means the AC will run for the maximum 10 minutes before shutting off, even with the door open. When the worker is finished with a stop, they can press an embedded button in the door frame to eject the carabiner. Some drivers have been leaving heavy packages on their seat, seemingly to keep a presence sensor activated so that the AC can run for longer than 10 minutes.
Amazon says it offers a raft of resources to drivers including sunscreen, electrolyte powder, water-activated cooling sleeves, and food and drink concessions cosponsored by 7-Eleven and Speedway. Nevertheless, like any massive organization, Amazon's benefits aren't necessarily spread and redeemed evenly across frontline workers. Consider that air conditioning is one of the most essential tool to combat heat exhaustion across apartment blocks, subdivisions, and cul-de-sacs on a 90-degree day. The resourceful drivers are doing more than just turning up the AC, and their ingenuity is nothing short of admirable.