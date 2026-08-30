The Invention That Saved Apple And Put Its Computers Back On The Map

For the last two decades, it has genuinely seemed like Apple had a way to see into the future. From the iPod that helped popularize legal digital music and the iPhone that ushered in the smartphone era, to laptops like the MacBook Air that anticipated the shift to sleeker tech, Apple is somehow always at the forefront. Judging by its juggernaut status, you'd assume the company was always killing it. Yet, in 1997, it was in dire straits.

It was so bad that Apple was eerily close to repeating the steps that put the final nail in the coffin of Commodore Computers: its product line was confusing, and the company had nothing up its sleeve to challenge Microsoft's complete domination of the home computer market. Apple's annual losses? North of $1 billion. As a last-ditch effort to save the ship, Steve Jobs went back to the drawing board. With the help of designer Jony Ive, Apple upended conventions in home computing and built the innovative iMac in 1998 — a fully self-contained computer where the display and other components were housed in a single colorful box.

Wild idea, but it worked. While the rest of the market followed a modular design convention in a drab, beige look, the iMac was designed as an appliance with a translucent, plastic, and colorful package. Apple broke so many rules that the iMac didn't even include a floppy disc drive, but rather, decided to use USB as a standard, despite the USB device landscape being barren at the time. The winning move, though? Marketing the iMac as an appliance for the internet (the iconic "i" stuck) by also including the modem in the box, and the rest is history.