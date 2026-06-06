What Happened To Commodore Computers? Why The Company Went Bust

From introducing the first-ever all-in-one personal computer, the Commodore PET, to producing the highest-selling desktop model of all time, Commodore's innovative streak is nothing short of legendary. The trailblazer status is glaringly apparent when you look at some models like the Amiga. A pioneering multimedia machine, the Amiga was a window into the future, bringing together office workers, gamers, and even artists like Andy Warhol.

With such a track record, one would assume that Commodore would always be around. Yet, the company disappeared in the '90s as Microsoft and IBM completely took over the computing market. So, what happened to Commodore computers? How could a tech giant of such magnitude disappear overnight?

Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall since the mid-'80s. The company's founder, Jack Tramiel, who prided himself on democratizing home computers, left the helm in 1984, and the remaining leadership struggled to implement any long-term strategy. After coasting on the success of the Commodore 64 for a few years, the Amiga machine, despite its revolutionary status, ended up a commercial failure. By the time the '90s rolled around, Commodore was in no position to compete with Microsoft and IBM. Following a series of questionable business decisions, the company sadly filed for bankruptcy.