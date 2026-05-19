5 Valuable Retro Gadgets Your Grandpa Might Still Have

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Warm weather is here, and for many that means doing a bit of spring cleaning. Going through everything and deciding what to keep, what to donate, and what to toss out. If you have grandparents, you might even find yourself up in the attic helping them clean out old boxes that have been collecting dust for decades. And hiding inside those boxes might be a treasure trove of retro gadgets that are making a comeback, but could also be worth a pretty penny because of it.

From early cellular devices and game consoles, to throwback audio players and wacky cameras, there could be some interesting old tech grandpa still has that's more valuable than you think. We searched high and low online to find out what vintage tech treasures are worth some serious money. According to sold listings from online auction sites, these old gadgets are the ones you might just want to keep your eyes open for next time you're helping your grandparents sort through their stuff.