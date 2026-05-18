This '80s Icon Is Still The Best Selling Computer Of All Time

Younger generations weren't around when the best-selling desktop computer of all time launched. Officially recognized by Guinness World Records, the Commodore 64 (C64) arrived amid much intrigue in 1982 as an affordable desktop computer for home users. After becoming something of an '80s sensation with millions of sales, the C64 helped turn home computers into everyday appliances, normalizing the idea of having a personal computer in the living room for activities such as gaming, learning, creative experimentation, and even early online communication.

Manufactured by the U.S. firm Commodore International and launched for $595 (around $2,000 in today's money), the C64 had a distinctive look, with its chunky, beige plastic case and red power button, giving it a simple but unmistakably '80s home‑computer appearance. The name derived from its 64 kilobytes of RAM — powerful at the time but measly by today's standards when you consider that, say, Apple's current MacBook Air packs 16GB of RAM.

While it's widely agreed that the C64 sold in the millions to become the best-selling home computer of all time, there is some confusion over exact numbers. While Commodore founder Jack Tramiel claimed the C64 sold between 22 and 30 million units before the company folded in 1994, Commodore officially listed the number at 17 million. Guinness, however, puts the number at around 12.5 million units, describing the figure as a "credible modern estimate." While modern-day computers like the MacBook Pro have sold in greater numbers as a product line, the C64's sales performance was astonishing for a single computer model.