This '80s Icon Is Still The Best Selling Computer Of All Time
Younger generations weren't around when the best-selling desktop computer of all time launched. Officially recognized by Guinness World Records, the Commodore 64 (C64) arrived amid much intrigue in 1982 as an affordable desktop computer for home users. After becoming something of an '80s sensation with millions of sales, the C64 helped turn home computers into everyday appliances, normalizing the idea of having a personal computer in the living room for activities such as gaming, learning, creative experimentation, and even early online communication.
Manufactured by the U.S. firm Commodore International and launched for $595 (around $2,000 in today's money), the C64 had a distinctive look, with its chunky, beige plastic case and red power button, giving it a simple but unmistakably '80s home‑computer appearance. The name derived from its 64 kilobytes of RAM — powerful at the time but measly by today's standards when you consider that, say, Apple's current MacBook Air packs 16GB of RAM.
While it's widely agreed that the C64 sold in the millions to become the best-selling home computer of all time, there is some confusion over exact numbers. While Commodore founder Jack Tramiel claimed the C64 sold between 22 and 30 million units before the company folded in 1994, Commodore officially listed the number at 17 million. Guinness, however, puts the number at around 12.5 million units, describing the figure as a "credible modern estimate." While modern-day computers like the MacBook Pro have sold in greater numbers as a product line, the C64's sales performance was astonishing for a single computer model.
What made the Commodore 64 so popular?
What was so special about the C64 that helped it to become an '80s icon? Competitive pricing was clearly a factor, with its main rival in the U.S., the Atari 400/800 line, sold at a significantly higher price point. It was also helped by the fact that you could hook it up to your TV, eliminating the need to fork out extra for a pricey monitor. It packed a punch in its day, too, with its powerful VIC‑II graphics and SID sound chips marking it out from the competition.
Everything was in place for the C64 ecosystem to grow rapidly, and it soon offered a large selection of games, educational titles, and productivity tools to everyone from curious parents and kids to creative types and hobbyists. The cultural impact of the C64 should not be underestimated, either. For starters, the computer's built‑in BASIC programming language, which let users write and run simple programs directly on the machine, created a generation of home‑based coders.
The C64 was also a trailblazer for PC gaming and became the catalyst for a vibrant demo scene where enthusiasts pushed the computer to its limits in public competitions. It's certainly not an exaggeration to say that the culture surrounding the C64 directly influenced later indie‑game and creative‑coding communities.
The Commodore 64 is back ... sort of
Anyone who remembers and loved the C64 is likely aware that the popular machine recently returned ... sort of. After acquiring the Commodore brand in 2025, a new team built the Commodore 64 Ultimate, available in three styles — including its traditional look — for $300. More powerful than the original (thank goodness!), the revamped machine is capable of running classic software on a faithful replica of the original motherboard.
To bring it well and truly into the 21st century, the C64 Ultimate features HDMI and USB ports, Wi‑Fi connectivity, and extra memory. Buyers also receive a spiral-bound user guide and a 64GB USB "cassette" drive with more than 100 classic and new games. The C64 Ultimate has been very warmly received by tech reviewers, with TechRadar, for example, giving it a 4.5/5 rating, praising it as a "near-perfect replication of the original system."
However, it added that the machine could be "daunting" for some who come to it for the first time. We don't think it's going to break the sales record of its predecessor, but the C64 Ultimate could prove a hit with nostalgic C64 fans and retro-gaming enthusiasts, as well as curious folk who just want to see what all the fuss is about.