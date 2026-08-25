Dwayne Johnson's Forgotten Pre-Disney Demigod Movie Is Streaming For Free On Prime Video

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, but that doesn't mean all of his movies live fondly in people's memories. Before he was known for playing characters like Maui in "Moana," he portrayed the title character in 2014's "Hercules," a moderately entertaining fantasy actioner that's currently available to stream for free on Amazon Prime.

Directed by Brett Ratner, "Hercules" follows Johnson's character as he rocks a loin cloth and helps save a kingdom from a ruthless warlord. Cue some scenes where the Greek demigod hits baddies with a giant wooden club and spouts some one-liners while undergoing a hero's journey along the way. Still, what else do you need from a movie of this ilk?

Johnson has been known to star in some major blockbuster flops, but "Hercules" wasn't one of them. The film grossed just over $243 million on the back of a $100 million budget, making it a modest hit. Johnson has starred in far more successful movies since, which might have overshadowed this one. However, the actor believes that "Hercules" was one of the tougher performances of his career.