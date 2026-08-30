What Tablet Does The NFL Use?

Technology has come a long way since the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, and in that time, it's embraced things like television, tablets, and (most recently) AI for expanding football's reach, fan engagement, and player safety. You've probably noticed coaches, players, and staff looking over tablets on the sidelines during games as they plan and prepare for the next play. These are Microsoft Surface tablets that are configured for and provided to teams since 2014 as part of an ongoing partnership between the NFL and the tech giant.

In the past, players and coaches used black-and-white printed photos quickly assembled into binders to examine plays, a tedious and inefficient process that went on until 2013. In contrast, the Surface tablets can quickly deliver high-quality images while allowing coaches to send annotations and notes in real-time between those up in the coach's booth and down on the sidelines.

Providing the entire league with tablets ensures all teams are on a level playing field, technologically speaking. The devices are distributed before each game, collected afterwards, and locked up when not in use. They cannot be used to surf the internet or download apps that could allow one team to gain an advantage. The NFL's approach to technology has been cautious but evolving, and it recently received a major upgrade.