Microsoft Surface may be considered a cheaper alternative to a MacBook Pro, but it goes far beyond its status as an Apple killer. The series actually offers some premium specs at a relatively affordable price point. Then again, Microsoft may lack the pedigree of some of its competitors. If you rank the best major PC brands, for most customers, Lenovo, Dell, and HP routinely take the cake in terms of reputation and overall reliability. So, can Microsoft's laptop series outlive a MacBook or a Lenovo machine? How long do owners say Microsoft Surface laptops usually last?

If you include all devices under the Surface umbrella — traditional laptops and tablets with detachable keyboards — generally speaking, you can squeeze quite a lot of years out of them. Users on Reddit report that their Surface Pro and Surface Book laptop/tablet hybrids stayed alive for nearly a decade. In fact, it's hard to find users who report catastrophic failures. Keep in mind that these devices may work, but they likely won't spend their sundown years in the best shape. Multiple people report that particular batteries are practically shot. In other words, be prepared to have it plugged in at all times.

For traditional laptops, the expected lifespan is about the same. Numerous users note their computers still function, meaning that you can, if careful, stick with them for at least five years or longer. Granted, there are always lemons. For instance, one user said that every product in the Surface line lasted two to three years before dying. A few responses echoed it to a T, and although they didn't specify the models, some mentioned battery swelling — a common issue for Surface Pro and Surface Book products.