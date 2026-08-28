Smart Home Gadgets Are Having An Unexpected Effect On Your Wi-Fi

If you're experiencing spotty Wi-Fi on your home network, there are a few tweaks you can make to boost signal strength and improve the experience. In fact, the best ways to improve Wi-Fi are generally low-lift tasks, like moving your router, switching Wi-Fi bands, changing broadcast channels, or updating the device's firmware. Outside of technical issues, there may also be things around your home interfering with the signal, from appliances and other electronics to smart home gadgets.

Yes, smart home gadgets can jam up your Wi-Fi network. It's usually not caused by one or two devices — or even a dozen — but rather a large group of gadgets all communicating at the same time. The reason why probably isn't what you'd expect. It has little to do with bandwidth, because a lot of those devices, like smart plugs, switches, light bulbs, and sensors, really don't use much. We're talking under 1 Mbps per device. The real issue is either signal crowding or interference. Interference is a more intuitive concept — it's when other wireless signals disrupt your Wi-Fi signal — so let's take a closer look at signal crowding.

Imagine the Wi-Fi channel as a highway, with each connected device acting as a vehicle traveling on it. Phones, tablets, smart devices, smart appliances — everything is effectively coasting on that highway and communicating openly. When you have too many devices doing that at once, they create a traffic jam and slow things down. This has more to do with network airtime than bandwidth. Only one device at a time can communicate with the router over a given channel, forcing others to wait their turn. So, the more devices you have connected, the more likely you'll run into performance issues.