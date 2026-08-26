Sam Rockwell Nearly Turned Down This Sci-Fi Movie That Made Him A Critics Favorite

Duncan Jones's 2009 mind-bending sci-fi, "Moon," almost didn't turn out to be the star vehicle for Sam Rockwell as it's known it today. Initially, Jones (who's the son of the late David Bowie) met the "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" actor to cast him in an entirely different movie for a villainous role, as Rockwell recalled in an interview for Backstage. He wasn't interested in playing a typical baddie, and turned down the offer. But the two bonded over their huge love for classic sci-fi like Ridley Scott's "Alien" (in which the director used a smart trick to solve a visual challenge) and Douglas Trumbull's "Silent Running," and Jones came up with an idea.

A man on the Moon, all by himself, doing a three-year contract for a company to mine precious resources and send them back to Earth. With the help of the English screenwriter Nathan Parker, Jones quickly turned his concept into a fully-fledged script titled "Moon" and sent it to Rockwell, adding that he wrote it specifically with him in mind to play the protagonist.

However, Rockwell's shooting schedule was full at the time, and he didn't get a chance to dive into the story until Jones called him up and urged him to do so. If Rockwell was going to pass, the director already had Paddy Considine lined up as a backup choice. Eventually, Rockwell finally read the thing and instantly signed on to play the film's hero, which ended up becoming one of his most beloved, critically heralded, and often-cited performances in his filmography. No wonder: Jones's directorial feature debut is an absolutely stellar movie.