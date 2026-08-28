These 4 Motorola Phones Were Ahead Of Their Time

Take a close look at the current landscape of mobile phones, and you would never guess Motorola was, at one point, a literal trailblazer. It's wild to think that a company that had been in the game since the '80s and dominated the 2000s with its Razr line (sales figures peaked at 130 million) ended up being relegated to the mid-ranger category. Yes, it's considered a solid alternative to both Samsung and Apple in North America, but there are a few disadvantages you'll have to endure with Motorola that are stopping it from regaining its glory. Mainly, its software updates are subpar, which is a known fact. Most owners agree that Motorola's hardware is solid, but the software hasn't historically offered much in terms of longevity. The camera system itself is often described as just meh across various models, and if you're going to challenge the big two, you've got to bring your A game.

While Motorola at this point is a shadow of its former self, the brand has put out plenty of products that were ahead of their time. This isn't limited to its flip phones, mind you, as one could argue that Motorola's 2020 Razr foldable was a great attempt to inject some life back into the brand (despite Samsung eventually stealing its thunder). Going backward, Motorola's Atrix 4G was also revolutionary in that it tried to fully replace a laptop — in 2011, no less — and the Motorola Droid from 2009 helped popularize the Android OS. It all pales in comparison to the iconic Razr V3 that nailed the style in an era when phones and fashion were an oxymoron. The forgotten relic from 2004, however, that you could say was truly future-facing, was the A845 that supported video conferencing long before Apple made it cool.