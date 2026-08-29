4 Disadvantages Of Using All-In-One Modem Router Combos

This is perhaps one of the biggest issues with using an all-in-one modem and router combo. No matter how good the tech is, there's always the possibility that something might go wrong, and it might end up experiencing technical issues or just completely dying outright. When that happens with an all-in-one modem, you can't just replace the broken piece. Instead, you have to replace the entire thing. That means getting a new modem/router device, or even speaking with your internet service provider to get one if you're using one that they provided.

Sure, it's not the most annoying issue, especially since you can get a newer device in most instances, or even plug in a new router if that's what goes down. However, it means your entire network setup will likely change, from the wireless network name to the configuration settings you might have set up on your router, and even the password you set.

It also means you may need to get used to a new UI if you do work within the router's settings at all. The worst part is that even if you could replace the part that stops working, it's difficult to tell whether the modem or router is the part that is having problems, as you can't perform one of the first troubleshooting steps that ISPs recommend, like unplugging the router from the modem and resetting it.