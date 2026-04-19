Why There's Simply No Need For Wi-Fi Extenders Anymore

What should you do if your router doesn't deliver a strong Wi-Fi signal to your entire house? The answer seems obvious: You should use a Wi-Fi extender to boost the signal the rest of the way, right? Actually, using a Wi-Fi extender is a common Wi-Fi mistake you should avoid. Expert testing shows that extenders result in slower speeds, higher latency, and more congestion on your home network. Now that there are reliable Wi-Fi mesh systems that do the job better, there's simply no need for Wi-Fi extenders anymore.

There are still rare cases where an extender can be beneficial. They pick up the signal from your router and repeat it, enabling you to connect from slightly further away. Experts and manufacturers agree that this makes extenders useful for eliminating very specific signal dead zones. The problem is that these devices work on a four-step process: They receive data from the router, send it to the connected device, get a response signal from that device, and finally return that information to the router. It's double the work, which means you're halving your bandwidth. At the same time, it interferes with the entire network by introducing a rebroadcasted frequency to the mix.