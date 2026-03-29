Does Putting Aluminum Foil Behind Your Router Actually Improve Your Wi-Fi?

Putting aluminum foil behind an antenna is an old trick people once used to boost TV or radio signals. Nowadays, people are using this same tactic to increase internet speed from Wi-Fi routers. Some call it a myth, but it turns out that putting aluminum foil behind your router actually can improve your Wi-Fi.

An experiment conducted by the Department of Computer Science at Dartmouth College proved that an "optimized reflector" works well with Wi-Fi access points and can weaken or enhance signals in targeted areas. The experiment showed that aluminum foil is one such reflector that functions ideally to shape wireless signal coverage.

A layer of aluminum foil behind your router will act like a satellite bouncing the signal in the direction it's facing. This can eliminate dead zones or reduce dropouts in the target area, or even boost signal throughput by up to 55%. What's more, the foil blocks the signal from traveling in the area behind it. If you have a problem with neighbors trying to access your network and hog bandwidth, aluminum is a viable solution.