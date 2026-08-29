Tired Of Google Maps? Try These Android Auto Navigation Apps Instead
You may be used to using Google Maps for navigation as it practically comes standard with just about any Android smartphone. It allows users to enter locations such as restaurants, addresses, and businesses and directs them there on the best routes possible. Whether in a car, on foot, bike, or on public transport, the app is built to function virtually anywhere in the world. Google Maps also runs on Android Auto, bringing navigation tools right to your car's screen. However, it is not the only map app available to use as there are other Android Auto navigation apps you can try out.
Navigation apps including Here WeGo, Sygic, and Magic Earth are all good alternatives to Google Maps and provide nearly the same details and functionality, while also supporting Android Auto. That said, some of these apps do require a subscription to unlock their full feature set, including Android Auto support.
Sygic
Sygic is an Android Auto navigation app with similar functions to Google Maps. It is compatible with Android Auto, but there is a catch. You will need to be a Sygic Premium+ subscriber in order to gain access to Android Auto.
The Premium+ subscription costs $11.99 for three months while the yearly plan costs $19.99. You also get real-time traffic alerts, mobile speed cameras, voice-guided navigation, and several other features that come standard on Google Maps.
The free version of Sygic is rather basic, providing only a handful of features like offline maps, search functionality, and route planning. Even voice-guided navigation and turn-by-turn directions are locked behind a paywall. While its complete feature set could make it an essential Android Auto app, you'll need to shell out some cash. Reviews on the official Sygic app page mention that not having a voiced guide on the free version is a huge dealbreaker for many users.
Magic Earth
Magic Earth is one navigation app that many former Google Maps users recommend. However, similar to Sygic, it connects with Android Auto, but only through a paid plan.
The free version of Magic Earth comes with basic navigational tools that include navigation, map styles, and access to standard maps. On the other hand, the paid version costs $21.76 per year and includes offline maps, Android Auto, real-time traffic and weather reporting, and personalized voice guidelines. Additionally, the paid plan gets you terrain and elevation information, live weather and traffic status, and cloud backups. You can also customize your vehicle profile so that the map provides you with suggestions tailored for your vehicle type. That said, most of these features are also available on Google Maps, albeit for free.
Reviews on the official Magic Earth App Store page show that while it does help users get around, the app contains bugs and may crash randomly. Some users like the app's UI but complain that the app can be slow or inaccurate while searching places.
Here WeGo
Here WeGo works similarly to Google Maps and even has a familiar look and feel. To get started on a journey, all you need to do is enter a starting address and an end point. Once you enter that, the GPS screen will show routes that you can take to reach your destination. It includes a rough estimate of how long it will take to arrive, just like Google Maps. You'll also find shortcuts like restaurants and gas stations. You can select to reveal them along your route. The best part is that it works on Android Auto and is completely free.
Many reviews on the Here WeGo app page say that it is the best Google Maps replacement among the lot. While selecting addresses or even putting in names of locations is easy, comments say the GPS isn't 100% accurate and may be slightly off. If you are growing sick and tired of Google Maps even with its new features, Here WeGo might be worth giving a shot.