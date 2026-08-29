Tired Of Google Maps? Try These Android Auto Navigation Apps Instead

You may be used to using Google Maps for navigation as it practically comes standard with just about any Android smartphone. It allows users to enter locations such as restaurants, addresses, and businesses and directs them there on the best routes possible. Whether in a car, on foot, bike, or on public transport, the app is built to function virtually anywhere in the world. Google Maps also runs on Android Auto, bringing navigation tools right to your car's screen. However, it is not the only map app available to use as there are other Android Auto navigation apps you can try out.

Navigation apps including Here WeGo, Sygic, and Magic Earth are all good alternatives to Google Maps and provide nearly the same details and functionality, while also supporting Android Auto. That said, some of these apps do require a subscription to unlock their full feature set, including Android Auto support.