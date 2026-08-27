Michael J. Fox Appeared In This Overlooked But Critically Acclaimed Time-Travel Movie

Michael J. Fox is one of the coolest people among the Hollywood greats. He's gracious, funny as hell, and amusingly self-aware. If it weren't for the terrible illness that he endures with admirable dignity and superhuman strength, he'd probably be in a lot more contemporary movies and TV shows, since people can barely resist his charm on screen. But even with his condition, he does what he can, and he's almost always down to appear in projects that draw on some of his biggest and most popular roles, like the iconic Marty McFly in "Back to the Future" (which was banned in China). And that's exactly what he did for Stefon Bristol's 2019 directorial feature debut, "See You Yesterday," a family-friendly Netflix original.

The movie follows C.J. Walker (Eden Duncan-Smith), an ambitious, exceptionally bright student and her bestie, Bash (Dante Crichlow), as they work to build a time machine. After initial failures, the duo succeeds in creating a time-hopper, which they first use to travel back 24 hours. What they don't see coming is that C.J.'s brother Calvin (Astro) gets killed in a tragic incident after leaving a party when two police officers mistake him and his friends with some thieves and shoot him dead. Devastated, C.J. decides to use the time machine to save his brother, damning the potential ramifications of what changing the past may bring to her and her loved ones' lives.

Fox pops up in a short cameo in the sci-fi as C.J. and Bash's science teacher, Mr. Lockhart, delivering a brief, hypothetical lecture about the dangers of time travel, asking C.J. what she'd do with such grand power. It's a cute bit that evokes McFly and the troubles he went through hopping back and forth in time decades ago.