Why Back To The Future Was Banned In China

While moviegoers around the world are usually able to enjoy the blockbuster films produced by Hollywood, it's not unprecedented for one of those films to be met with a proverbial stop sign. Films are banned from foreign cinemas and sales on occasion, usually due to differences in social, political, or governmental standards, as well as elements deemed offensive in other countries. Even high-profile films can receive this treatment, including "E.T." being banned in Scandinavia, or non-American films like "Akira" being banned in Russia. While most of these bans are somewhat understandable, there are some unusual exceptions. For example, you probably didn't know that "Back to the Future" was banned in China for being "frivolous" and "disrespectful" of history.

"Back to the Future" is, of course, the classic 1985 film about Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd) creating a time machine from a DeLorean, which could've been an even more ridiculous vehicle, and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally traveling back to 1955 where he encounters his parents in their youth, inadvertently changing history in the process. This changing history part is why the Chinese government decided to ban films depicting time travel, on the grounds that one's history should be considered sacrosanct and unalterable.